It's celebration time! Fresno State softball 1998 championship team reunites

It was a time of celebration once again for the 1998 Fresno State softball team.
Yes, that was the year when the Bulldogs won the national championship -- the first in school history
Twenty years have went by and it was like no other for Fresno State on Saturday.
"It's so good to see these young women," former Bulldogs coach Margie Wright said. "To celebrate with what they did, no one else has ever done here at Fresno State, it's been phenomenal to see everyone."
As the seventh seed, the Bulldogs defeated top-seed and No. 1 Arizona 1-0, breaking the Wildcats’ 29-game win streak. To get to the championship, Fresno State defeated No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Washington.
Representing the 1998 team was Vanessa Miller, Nina Lindenberg, Carolyn Wilson, Candice Bowlin Renau, Angela Cervantez, Jamie Maxey, Becky Witt Labandeira, Alicia Dowland, Amber Wall, coach Jan Winslow and manager Maribel Campos.
"Oh my God, I have goosebumps,” Wright said. “Even though it was 20 years ago, most of the people under that tent played an important role in that championship. It was such a team effort and I couldn't be happier."
Cervantez said she remembers how much the team believed they could get it done.
Every year we believed,” she said. “We fell short for two years, but we were determined to advance. Our mindset was you ranked us that low and it was like we're kind of throwing it back to their faces.”
