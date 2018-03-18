Bulldogs softball set to honor ’98 national champs during Mountain West opening series

The Fresno State softball team went 2-2 in a weekend warmup for Mountain West Conference play at home against Colorado State.
The Bulldogs play Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at noon. Saturday features a pregame ceremony honoring the 20th anniversary of Fresno State’s College World Series championship. Gates open early at 1 p.m.
Fresno State (15-13) swept Cal Poly on Sunday after being swept by Illinois on Friday, all at Margie Wright Diamond.
Rachel Minogue totaled four hits and six RBIs as the Bulldogs beat Cal Poly 10-2 in five innings and 9-5. Savannah McHellon hit her fourth homer.
Never miss a local story.
Fresno State waited out the rain Friday, finally getting the doubleheader started at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs led 7-0 after two innings of the first game but lost 10-9, then fell 8-5 in nine innings.
Baseball: Bulldogs avoid SJSU sweep
Fresno State won the second game of their Sunday doubleheader to avoid a Mountain West sweep by San Jose State.
The Bulldogs (12-8, 3-6) beat the Spartans (8-10, 2-6) 6-3 in the series finale at San Jose’s Municipal Stadiium, getting a three-run homer by freshman right fielder Miles Tomczak in the second inning to go ahead for good, four hits by second baseman Jeremiah Burks and 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief by freshmen Jaime Arias and Nikoh Mitchell.
San Jose State won the series opener, delayed to Saturday because of rain, 4-1 on a complete game by Josh Goldberg, then beat the Bulldogs 10-1 in the first game Sunday.
Fresno State is scheduled to play Tuesday at Pepperdine then return to Mountain West play with a weekend home series against Nevada.
Comments