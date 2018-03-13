Fresno State (16-14) will play in the Women's Basketball Invitational, opening on the road against Cal State Bakersfield (18-13) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bulldogs guard Candice White (center) led the Mountain West with an average of 17.9 points per game.
Fresno State

Bulldogs women advance to postseason

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

March 13, 2018 04:54 PM

Fresno State has accepted an invitation to play in the Women’s Basketball Invitational.

The Bulldogs (16-14) go on the road to face Cal State Bakersfield (18-13) in the first round at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Roadrunners finished runner-up in the Western Athletic Conference.

Fresno State will make its 16th postseason appearance, though the Bulldogs had been accustom to playing in the NCAA Tournament with appearances from 2008-2014. This will be the program’s first appearance in the WBI.

Using a starting lineup that relied on three true freshmen, Fresno State placed fourth in the Mountain West and was eliminated in its first game of the conference tournament.

All- Mountain West selection Candice White, a junior guard, led the conference in scoring at 17.9 point per game.

al State Bakersfield’s Aja Williams is averaging 12.1 points.

  Comments  