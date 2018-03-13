Bulldogs women advance to postseason

Fresno State has accepted an invitation to play in the Women’s Basketball Invitational.
The Bulldogs (16-14) go on the road to face Cal State Bakersfield (18-13) in the first round at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Roadrunners finished runner-up in the Western Athletic Conference.
Fresno State will make its 16th postseason appearance, though the Bulldogs had been accustom to playing in the NCAA Tournament with appearances from 2008-2014. This will be the program’s first appearance in the WBI.
Using a starting lineup that relied on three true freshmen, Fresno State placed fourth in the Mountain West and was eliminated in its first game of the conference tournament.
All- Mountain West selection Candice White, a junior guard, led the conference in scoring at 17.9 point per game.
al State Bakersfield’s Aja Williams is averaging 12.1 points.
