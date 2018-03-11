Fresno State leadoff batter Zach Ashford was 5 for 13 on the weekend as the Bulldogs took two of three games from visiting New Mexico.
Fresno State

Bulldogs enjoy winning weekend on home baseball, softball diamonds

Fresno Bee Staff

March 11, 2018 06:27 PM

Fresno State wrapped up a successful weekend on its home diamonds Sunday, beating the rain with shuffled schedules and posting a baseball series win and a winning record in its own softball invitational.

Baseball

The Bulldogs baseball team won Saturday and Sunday to take a three-game Mountain West Conference series against New Mexico. After falling to 0-4 in the Mountain West with a 5-4 Friday night loss, Fresno State won 5-1 on Saturday and 5-4 on Sunday.

Zach Presno homered in each win for the Bulldogs and totaled four RBIs. Edgar Gonzalez (3-0) allowed four hits and struck out seven in seven innings Saturday. Fresno State fell behind 3-0 in the first inning Sunday but rallied, getting seven shutout innings from relievers Davis Moore and Nikoh Mitchell.

Bulldogs leadoff batter Zach Ashford was 5 for 13 on the weekend.

New Mexico scored all its runs in the last two innings to win Friday.

Fresno State (11-6) is on the road this week, Wednesday at Saint Mary’s (nonconference) followed by a weekend conference series at San Jose State.

Softball

After a couple rough weekends on the road, Fresno State (13-11) went 4-1 in its own tournament. The Bulldogs beat Cleveland State twice, 9-0 (five innings) and 6-1, beat UC Santa Barbara 8-0 in six innings and finished the tournament Sunday afternoon going away with a 10-4 win over Monmouth.

No. 17 Cal beat Fresno State 7-0 on Saturday. Pitcher Kamalani Dung, who starred for the Bulldogs her first two collegiate seasons then transferred to Cal, didn’t play in the game.

Bulldogs leadoff batter Miranda Rohleder was 6 for 16 with six runs scored on the weekend. Savannah McHellon was 6 for 19 with eight RBIs. Four pitchers got victories with No. 1 starter Danielle East taking the Cal loss.

Fresno State is home again next weekend for doubleheaders Friday against Illinois and Sunday against Cal Poly.

