Bulldogs enjoy winning weekend on home baseball, softball diamonds

Fresno State wrapped up a successful weekend on its home diamonds Sunday, beating the rain with shuffled schedules and posting a baseball series win and a winning record in its own softball invitational.
Baseball
The Bulldogs baseball team won Saturday and Sunday to take a three-game Mountain West Conference series against New Mexico. After falling to 0-4 in the Mountain West with a 5-4 Friday night loss, Fresno State won 5-1 on Saturday and 5-4 on Sunday.
Zach Presno homered in each win for the Bulldogs and totaled four RBIs. Edgar Gonzalez (3-0) allowed four hits and struck out seven in seven innings Saturday. Fresno State fell behind 3-0 in the first inning Sunday but rallied, getting seven shutout innings from relievers Davis Moore and Nikoh Mitchell.
Bulldogs leadoff batter Zach Ashford was 5 for 13 on the weekend.
New Mexico scored all its runs in the last two innings to win Friday.
Fresno State (11-6) is on the road this week, Wednesday at Saint Mary’s (nonconference) followed by a weekend conference series at San Jose State.
Softball
After a couple rough weekends on the road, Fresno State (13-11) went 4-1 in its own tournament. The Bulldogs beat Cleveland State twice, 9-0 (five innings) and 6-1, beat UC Santa Barbara 8-0 in six innings and finished the tournament Sunday afternoon going away with a 10-4 win over Monmouth.
No. 17 Cal beat Fresno State 7-0 on Saturday. Pitcher Kamalani Dung, who starred for the Bulldogs her first two collegiate seasons then transferred to Cal, didn’t play in the game.
Bulldogs leadoff batter Miranda Rohleder was 6 for 16 with six runs scored on the weekend. Savannah McHellon was 6 for 19 with eight RBIs. Four pitchers got victories with No. 1 starter Danielle East taking the Cal loss.
Fresno State is home again next weekend for doubleheaders Friday against Illinois and Sunday against Cal Poly.
