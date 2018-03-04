UNLV sweeps Bulldogs in Mountain West baseball series opener; softball goes 2-2

Fresno State’s early season baseball roll came to a crashing stop in the Mountain West season-opening series at UNLV.
The host Rebels swept the three-game series, winning 7-6 on both Friday and Saturday and 5-4 Sunday.
The Bulldogs limped out with an 8-5 overall record, heading home for a Tuesday night game against San Francisco and a weekend Mountain West series against New Mexico.
Fresno State Friday starter Ryan Jensen couldn’t get out of a six-run third, and UNLV got a walkoff two-run single against reliever Jamison Hill on Saturday. That came after the Bulldogs rallied from a 5-0 deficit, McCarthy Tatum putting them ahead 6-5 with a homer in the eighth.
Never miss a local story.
Sunday, UNLV took a 5-2 lead with a three-run fourth, weathered Fresno State’s two-run rally in the eighth and got four straight strikeouts to end it.
Softball
The Bulldogs had a 2-2 weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, thanks to Savannah McHellon’s walkoff homer Sunday morning against Cal Poly.
Fresno State beat Cal Poly 3-2 in a game suspended Friday because of rain. The Bulldogs also beat Loyola Marymount 5-2 but lost 11-3 in five innings to Cal State Fullerton for a Saturday split, then lost to No. 18 Louisiana 7-2 to end the weekend Sunday.
A Friday game against Charlotte was canceled because of rain.
Bulldogs freshman pitcher Danielle East went 2-1 with three innings of relief against Cal Poly, a complete game against Loyola Marymount and a rough two innings starting against Louisiana.
Fresno State’s next action is Friday against Cleveland State in the Fresno State Invitational. UC Santa Barbara, Cal and Monmouth are also on the weekend schedule.
Comments