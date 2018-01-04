From the football field to the wrestling mat, Fresno State’s Hokit impresses again

More Videos 0:46 Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win Pause 0:31 Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 2:41 Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 1:47 Southwest Fresno flag football game aims to unite police, community 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:41 Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering 1:32 Zinkin Classic highlights 1:01 Movie trailer: 'Wonder' 0:55 Tulare Street closure planned for high-speed rail construction Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Bulldogs wrestling season debut Fresno State 197-pounder Josh Hokit shows little rust as a wrestler, making his debut with the Bulldogs' wrestling team a winning one Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, just 11 days after finishing up his football season at the Hawaii Bowl. Fresno State 197-pounder Josh Hokit shows little rust as a wrestler, making his debut with the Bulldogs' wrestling team a winning one Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, just 11 days after finishing up his football season at the Hawaii Bowl. Jackson Moore Barkboard.com

