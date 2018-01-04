More Videos

  • Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Bulldogs wrestling season debut

    Fresno State 197-pounder Josh Hokit shows little rust as a wrestler, making his debut with the Bulldogs' wrestling team a winning one Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, just 11 days after finishing up his football season at the Hawaii Bowl.

Fresno State 197-pounder Josh Hokit shows little rust as a wrestler, making his debut with the Bulldogs' wrestling team a winning one Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, just 11 days after finishing up his football season at the Hawaii Bowl. Jackson Moore Barkboard.com
Fresno State 197-pounder Josh Hokit shows little rust as a wrestler, making his debut with the Bulldogs' wrestling team a winning one Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, just 11 days after finishing up his football season at the Hawaii Bowl. Jackson Moore Barkboard.com

Fresno State

From the football field to the wrestling mat, Fresno State’s Hokit impresses again

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

January 04, 2018 11:00 PM

Just 11 days after he led the Fresno State football team in rushing at the Hawaii Bowl, Josh Hokit showed he could dominate on the wrestling mat, too.

The dual-sport Bulldogs athlete made his season debut as a Fresno State wrestler on Thursday and pinned his opponent to highlight the Bulldogs’ 29-13 dual-match win against Cal Poly before an announced crowd of 4,175 at Save Mart Center.

Hokit, who starred in football and wrestling at Clovis High, pinned Cal Poly’s Ryan Anderson in 4 minutes, 14 seconds in the 197-pound weight class.

Less than two weeks ago, Hokit carried the football 11 times for a game-high 64 yards as Fresno State defeated Houston 33-27 in the Hawaii Bowl.

Hokit finished the football season with 128 carries for 583 yards and seven touchdowns. He also completed 2 of 3 passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

This is the Fresno State wrestling team’s first season back in action since 2006. The Bulldogs are under the direction of coach Troy Steiner.

In high school, Hokit won a state championship at 182 pounds and was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation as a senior.

Hokit missed the wrestling team’s first six dual matches while finishing out the football season.

His return to wrestling helped the Bulldogs (2-5) snap a five-match losing streak.

AJ Nevills, a transfer from Penn State and a former Clovis wrestling star, also logged a pin in the 285-pound class Thursday.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

