Fresno State’s Candice White sets free-throw mark, caps comeback vs. Utah State

Candice White at the free-throw line is a good thing for Fresno State. Maybe the best thing.
Her proficiency at the stripe is easily the most reliable thing when it comes to this year’s Bulldogs, as she proved again Wednesday night at Save Mart Center.
The junior guard twice stepped to the line in the closing minute to hit a pair of free throws, the last two providing the tying and go-ahead points with 8.8 seconds remaining in a 57-56 win over Utah State. The 4-for-4 night extended her two-season streak to 61, breaking the Mountain West Conference record.
White remained the only women’s basketball player in the nation still perfect from the line this season at 55 for 55.
Aly Gamez’s 17 points led the Bulldogs (7-7, 2-1), who after a series of comebacks finally pulled out a win in a home conference game they could ill afford to lose if they hope to contend for the title.
Utah State (3-11, 1-2) led 13-8 after a quarter and 31-24 at halftime.
Fresno State runs of 6-0 and 9-0 helped the Bulldogs build a 46-44 lead heading to the fourth. But after a White jumper tied it 48-48 with 8:19 to play, they trailed most of the way.
Utah State’s Rachel Brewster hit two free throws to make it 54-48 with 4:14 remaining. Gamez countered with a 3-pointer with 2:56 remaining, then after an Aggies turnover hit two free throws with 2:27 to go to cut the deficit to 54-53.
The teams exchanged possessions before Victoria Price’s jumper made it 56-53 with 1:13 left.
White’s free throws with 52 seconds left got the Bulldogs within one. Price then missed a jumper and Bree Delaney grabbed the rebound to set up an extended final Bulldogs possession.
First, White drove the baseline but ran right in a double team, prompting a Fresno State timeout with 14.9 to go. Utah State deflected the ball out of bounds with 13.9 to play, but White drove down the lane, threw up a wild shot and got the foul call with 8.8 left.
Utah State called time in an attempt to ice White, but she calmly hit another pair.
Needing any kind of basket for the win, Brewster hoisted a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and into the hands of Aggies leading scorer Olivia West. West tried a short jumper, but it clanked off the side of the backboard just before the final horn.
Utah State, led by Hailey Bassett’s 22 points, outshot Fresno State 42.9 percent to 39. The Bulldogs did at the lines – hitting 7 of 23 3-pointers compared to 1 of 15 for Utah State and 10 of 12 free throws while the Aggies went 7 for 13.
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. COLORADO STATE
- Saturday: 2 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 7-7, 2-1 Mountain West; Rams 10-4, 2-1
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themw.com)/KFPT (AM 790)
- Of note: Colorado State, four-time reigning conference regular-season champ and picked third in the preseason poll but with heavy support (six first-place votes) to make it a five-peat, beat San Diego State 65-63 on Wednesday as Grace Colaivalu scored 29 points, including the winning basket with 1.6 seconds to go. … Rams rely on Mountain West’s second-best defense (56.2 ppg allowed entering Wednesday) and methodical offense that’s ranked just eighth in scoring (63.9) but shoots the ball at conference second-best .425 clip. … Watch out for senior guard Stine Austgulen from distance. She had hit 29 of her first 59 3-point attempts.
