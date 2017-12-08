Fresno State’s Khristian Olivas wrestles Cal State Bakersfield’s Kalani Tonge in the 149-pound bout Friday night, Dec. 8, 2017, at Save Mart Center.
Fresno State

Fresno State falls to Pac-12 Cal State Bakersfield in wrestling dual

Fresno Bee Staff

December 08, 2017 10:57 PM

Nationally ranked wrestlers led Cal State Bakersfield to a sweep of the first five bouts as the Roadrunners beat Fresno State 30-7 in a nonconference match Friday night, the Bulldogs’ second home dual of their comeback season.

Heavyweight AJ Nevills got the Bulldogs on the board with a 7-1 decision, but that made it just 19-3. Nevills is 10-2 on the season.

Khristian Olivas picked up Fresno State’s other victory, improving to 8-1 with an 11-1 major decision at 149 in front of 3,704 at Save Mart Center.

Coleman Hammond, an NCAA Tournament qualifier a year ago who is ranked 12th at 157 by Trackwrestling, got the Pac-12 Roadrunners started by beating Greg Gaxiola 4-1. Lorenzo De La Riva, another returning NCAA qualifier and ranked 19th, beat Isaiah Hokit by major decision 13-2 at 165 to make it 7-0.

Matt Williams, No. 12 at 197, capped Bakersfield’s 19-0 start with a 7-3 decision over Richie Brandt.

Olivas, a freshman, is ranked 25th at 149.

Cal State Bakersfield leads the all-time series 16-11, including a 36-10 win Jan. 17, 2006 – Fresno State’s final season before a more than decade-long hibernation forced by Title IX and budget considerations.

Fresno State, a Big 12 affiliate member, visits USA Today/NWCA Coaches eighth-ranked Minnesota of the Big 10 on Sunday.

Cal State Bakersfield 30, Fresno State 7

157: Coleman Hammond (CSUB) dec. Greg Gaxiola (FS), 4-1 | CSUB 3, FS 0

165: Lorenzo De La Riva (CSUB) major dec. Isaiah Hokit (FS), 13-2 | CSUB 7, FS 0

174: Bryan Battisto (CSUB) dec. Dominic Kincaid (FS), 4-2 | CSUB 10, FS 0

184: Dominic Ducharme (CSUB) fall over Angel Solis (FS), 1:14 | CSUB 16, FS 0

197: Matt Williams (CSUB) dec. Richie Brandt (FS), 7-3 | CSUB 19, FS 0

HWT: AJ Nevills (FS) dec. Mark Penyacsek (CSUB), 7-1 | CSUB 19, FS 3

125: Sergio Mendez (CSUB) dec. Sean Williams (FS), 10-4 | CSUB 22, FS 3

133: Sean Nickell (CSUB) tech. fall over Trevor Williams (FS), 15-0 (5:12) | CSUB 27, FS 3

141: Russell Rohlfing (CSUB) dec. Chris De Loza (FS) 10-5 | CSUB 30, FS 3

149: Khristian Olivas (FS) maj. dec. Kalani Tonge (CSUB), 11-1 | CSUB 30, FS 7

Fresno State wrestling schedule

NOVEMBER

11 at San Francisco State, W, 35-12

11 vs. Nebraska-Kearney, L, 19-17, at San Francisco

17 vs. Illinois, L, 33-10

19 at Roadrunner Open, all day, Bakersfield

21 vs. Air Force, L, 24-12

DECEMBER

1-2 at Cliff Keen Invitational, all day, Las Vegas

8 vs. Bakersfield, L, 30-7

10 at Minnesota, 11 a.m., Minneapolis, Minn.

17 at Reno Tournament of Champions, all day

JANUARY

4 vs. Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

12-13 at Virginia Duals, all day, Hampton, Va.

19 vs. Utah Valley, 7 p.m.

26 at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m., Greeley, Colo.

27 at Wyoming, TBA, Laramie, Wyo.

FEBRUARY

3 vs. Stanford, 7 p.m.

5 at Oregon State, 7 p.m., Corvallis, Ore.

9 at Iowa State, 5 p.m., Ames, Iowa

18 vs. Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

MARCH

3-4 at Big 12 Championships, all day, Tulsa, Okla.

15-17 at NCAA Championships, all day, Cleveland

