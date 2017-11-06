Bartko resigns as Fresno State athletic director

Jim Bartko has resigned as Fresno State athletic director citing personal reasons, the university announced Monday afternoon.

Fresno State President Joseph Castro said Steve Robertello has been appointed interim athletic director.

In a brief release, Castro said, “Jim Bartko focused on charting a new direction for Fresno State’s athletics program, and he took the lead in developing the vision for the Bulldog Stadium modernization project. He engaged new supporters across the region and increased involvement in advancing our program.”

The university said it would have no other comment.

Bartko, who went to high school in Modesto, came to Fresno State in January 2015 from the University of Oregon. He’s been charged with turning around the financial fortunes of the program, a task made more difficult by sagging attendance at football and men’s basketball and a much-needed renovation of Bulldog Stadium.

In January 2017 he revealed to The Bee that he had sought treatment at residential facility for the lifelong mental anxiety he had felt for being molested by his childhood Catholic priest and basketball coach while growing up in Pinole.

Robertello was co-interim AD in 2014 before Bartko arrived. Since, he has served as deputy director of athletics with day-to-day oversight of athletic operations, sport administration and student-athlete services.

