More Videos

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season 1:27

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season

Pause
Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design 2:04

Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer details the fatal shooting at Catholic church 1:35

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer details the fatal shooting at Catholic church

Old Town Clovis points to restaurants, stores that attract younger people 2:18

Old Town Clovis points to restaurants, stores that attract younger people

Jose Ramirez shares what is important to him and values as a pro boxer 1:29

Jose Ramirez shares what is important to him and values as a pro boxer

YHS homecoming parade 7:21

YHS homecoming parade

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 'Awake' 0:46

Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Awake"

Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art 2:22

Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

  • Concept shared for Bulldog Stadium renovation

    Fresno State AD Jim Bartko introduces design team who reveal concept illustrations for new Bulldog Stadium

Fresno State AD Jim Bartko introduces design team who reveal concept illustrations for new Bulldog Stadium ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com
Fresno State AD Jim Bartko introduces design team who reveal concept illustrations for new Bulldog Stadium ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno State

Bartko resigns as Fresno State athletic director

By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

November 06, 2017 3:05 PM

Jim Bartko has resigned as Fresno State athletic director citing personal reasons, the university announced Monday afternoon.

Fresno State President Joseph Castro said Steve Robertello has been appointed interim athletic director.

In a brief release, Castro said, “Jim Bartko focused on charting a new direction for Fresno State’s athletics program, and he took the lead in developing the vision for the Bulldog Stadium modernization project. He engaged new supporters across the region and increased involvement in advancing our program.”

The university said it would have no other comment.

Bartko, who went to high school in Modesto, came to Fresno State in January 2015 from the University of Oregon. He’s been charged with turning around the financial fortunes of the program, a task made more difficult by sagging attendance at football and men’s basketball and a much-needed renovation of Bulldog Stadium.

In January 2017 he revealed to The Bee that he had sought treatment at residential facility for the lifelong mental anxiety he had felt for being molested by his childhood Catholic priest and basketball coach while growing up in Pinole.

Robertello was co-interim AD in 2014 before Bartko arrived. Since, he has served as deputy director of athletics with day-to-day oversight of athletic operations, sport administration and student-athlete services.

This story will be updated.

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season 1:27

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season

Pause
Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design 2:04

Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer details the fatal shooting at Catholic church 1:35

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer details the fatal shooting at Catholic church

Old Town Clovis points to restaurants, stores that attract younger people 2:18

Old Town Clovis points to restaurants, stores that attract younger people

Jose Ramirez shares what is important to him and values as a pro boxer 1:29

Jose Ramirez shares what is important to him and values as a pro boxer

YHS homecoming parade 7:21

YHS homecoming parade

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 'Awake' 0:46

Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Awake"

Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art 2:22

Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

  • Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season

    A few Fresno State fans give their thoughts on the Bulldogs season and what it might take to get others on board.

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season

View More Video