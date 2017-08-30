Fresno State’s Taylor Slover goes for a kill Tuesday night against Fresno Pacific’s front line of, from left, Caroline Bodziak, Kylei Dewar and Hannah Miller.
Fresno State’s Taylor Slover goes for a kill Tuesday night against Fresno Pacific’s front line of, from left, Caroline Bodziak, Kylei Dewar and Hannah Miller. Courtesy Fresno Pacific Athletics
Fresno State’s Taylor Slover goes for a kill Tuesday night against Fresno Pacific’s front line of, from left, Caroline Bodziak, Kylei Dewar and Hannah Miller. Courtesy Fresno Pacific Athletics

Fresno State

Fresno State sweeps Fresno Pacific in volleyball before 1,297 fans

Fresno Bee Staff

August 30, 2017 8:27 AM

Fresno State swept Fresno Pacific in volleyball for the fourth straight season, winning 3-0 Tuesday night in an exhibition at the Save Mart Center.

A crowd of 1,297 roughly split in allegiance between the programs was on hand. Fresno Pacific still leads the series 7-5 but it’s been tightening since the Sunbirds moved from NAIA to NCAA Division II.

Taylor Slover, a junior outside hitter from Tulare High, led the Bulldogs with eight kills.

Fresno State, coming off a 2-1 performance in their opening weekend, return to action this weekend with a tournament in Portland. The Bulldogs’ next home match is Sept. 5 against Cal State Bakersfield.

Fresno Pacific opens its season this weekend at the San Marcos tournament.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks about the decision to start Chason Virgil at QB

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks about the decision to start Chason Virgil at QB 1:08

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks about the decision to start Chason Virgil at QB
Bulldogs coach Tedford talks break-out players and pregame jitters 2:46

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks break-out players and pregame jitters
Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 1:22

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage

View More Video