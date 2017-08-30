Fresno State sweeps Fresno Pacific in volleyball before 1,297 fans

Fresno State swept Fresno Pacific in volleyball for the fourth straight season, winning 3-0 Tuesday night in an exhibition at the Save Mart Center.
A crowd of 1,297 roughly split in allegiance between the programs was on hand. Fresno Pacific still leads the series 7-5 but it’s been tightening since the Sunbirds moved from NAIA to NCAA Division II.
Taylor Slover, a junior outside hitter from Tulare High, led the Bulldogs with eight kills.
Fresno State, coming off a 2-1 performance in their opening weekend, return to action this weekend with a tournament in Portland. The Bulldogs’ next home match is Sept. 5 against Cal State Bakersfield.
Fresno Pacific opens its season this weekend at the San Marcos tournament.
