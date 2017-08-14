Isaiah Martinez, right, wrestles in the 2017 NCAA Championships. Martinez, who won NCAA titles in his first two seasons at Illinois then was upset in this year’s final as a junior, leads the Illini into a match at Fresno State on Nov. 17.
Fresno State

Fresno State return to wrestling features Valley superstar visiting Save Mart Center

Fresno Bee Staff

August 14, 2017 3:16 PM

The Fresno State wrestling team secured quite a prize for the first home match of its return to the sport.

Two-time NCAA wrestling champion Isaiah Martinez of Lemoore leads Illinois into the Save Mart Center on Nov. 17, highlight of six home dual matches in the 2017-18 season.

The Bulldogs are wrestling again 11 years after the program was cut due to budget and Title IX reasons.

Martinez won NCAA championships his first two seasons at Illinois of the Big 10, then was upset in this year’s 165-pound final. He was trying to become only the fifth wrestler to win four NCAA titles since the event began in 1928. He’s back for his senior season.

Also on the home schedule: Dec. 8, Cal State-Bakersfield; Jan. 2, Simon Fraser; Jan. 4, Cal Poly; Jan. 19, Utah Valley; and Feb. 18 vs. Oklahoma State to wrap up the Bulldogs’ Big 12 regular season. The first four home matches all start at 7 p.m.; Oklahoma State is a 1 p.m. match.

Fresno State also has an intrasquad meet at the Save Mart Center on Nov. 4.

Another highlight of the year: a dual meet against Air Force on Nov. 21 on the deck of the carrier USS Midway docked in San Diego.

Fresno State wrestling 2017-18 schedule

Date

Opponent

Site

Nov. 4

Intrasquad

Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11

Nebraska-Kearney

San Francisco

Nov. 11

San Francisco State

San Francisco

Nov. 17

Illinois

Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19

Roadrunner Open

Bakersfield

Nov. 21

Air Force*

USS Midway, San Diego

Dec. 1-2

Cliff Keen Invitational

Las Vegas

Dec. 8

Cal State-Bakersfield

Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.

Dec. 10

Minnesota

Minneapolis

Dec. 17

Reno Tournament of Champions

Reno

Jan. 2

Simon Fraser

Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4

Cal Poly

Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12-13

Virginia Duals

Hampton, Va.

Jan. 19

Utah Valley*

Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26

Northern Colorado*

Greeley, Colo.

Jan. 27

Wyoming*

Laramie, Wyo.

Feb. 5

Oregon State

Corvallis, Ore.

Feb. 9

Iowa State*

Ames, Iowa

Feb. 18

Oklahoma State*

Save Mart Center, 1 p.m.

March 3-4

Big 12 Championships

Tulsa, Okla.

March 15-17

NCAA Championships

Cleveland

* Big 12 dual meet

