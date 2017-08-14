Fresno State return to wrestling features Valley superstar visiting Save Mart Center

The Fresno State wrestling team secured quite a prize for the first home match of its return to the sport.
Two-time NCAA wrestling champion Isaiah Martinez of Lemoore leads Illinois into the Save Mart Center on Nov. 17, highlight of six home dual matches in the 2017-18 season.
The Bulldogs are wrestling again 11 years after the program was cut due to budget and Title IX reasons.
Martinez won NCAA championships his first two seasons at Illinois of the Big 10, then was upset in this year’s 165-pound final. He was trying to become only the fifth wrestler to win four NCAA titles since the event began in 1928. He’s back for his senior season.
Also on the home schedule: Dec. 8, Cal State-Bakersfield; Jan. 2, Simon Fraser; Jan. 4, Cal Poly; Jan. 19, Utah Valley; and Feb. 18 vs. Oklahoma State to wrap up the Bulldogs’ Big 12 regular season. The first four home matches all start at 7 p.m.; Oklahoma State is a 1 p.m. match.
Fresno State also has an intrasquad meet at the Save Mart Center on Nov. 4.
Another highlight of the year: a dual meet against Air Force on Nov. 21 on the deck of the carrier USS Midway docked in San Diego.
Fresno State wrestling 2017-18 schedule
Date
Opponent
Site
Nov. 4
Intrasquad
Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.
Nov. 11
Nebraska-Kearney
San Francisco
Nov. 11
San Francisco State
San Francisco
Nov. 17
Illinois
Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.
Nov. 19
Roadrunner Open
Bakersfield
Nov. 21
Air Force*
USS Midway, San Diego
Dec. 1-2
Cliff Keen Invitational
Las Vegas
Dec. 8
Cal State-Bakersfield
Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10
Minnesota
Minneapolis
Dec. 17
Reno Tournament of Champions
Reno
Jan. 2
Simon Fraser
Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.
Jan. 4
Cal Poly
Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.
Jan. 12-13
Virginia Duals
Hampton, Va.
Jan. 19
Utah Valley*
Save Mart Center, 7 p.m.
Jan. 26
Northern Colorado*
Greeley, Colo.
Jan. 27
Wyoming*
Laramie, Wyo.
Feb. 5
Oregon State
Corvallis, Ore.
Feb. 9
Iowa State*
Ames, Iowa
Feb. 18
Oklahoma State*
Save Mart Center, 1 p.m.
March 3-4
Big 12 Championships
Tulsa, Okla.
March 15-17
NCAA Championships
Cleveland
* Big 12 dual meet
Comments