Ready for return of Fresno State wrestling this fall? Get season tickets now

Fans of Bulldogs wrestling can start buying season tickets for the program’s long awaited return, Fresno State announced Monday.
The wrestling season will start in the fall of 2017 with home matches at Save Mart Center – 11 years after the program was cut due to budget and Title IX reasons.
Season ticket options begin at $35 for youth (ages 5 to 18) and $50 for adults. A four-pack of season tickets is available for $150 and a team package is offered for $500. All season ticket holders will receive complimentary membership into the Takedown Club along with a team poster.
Tickets can be purchased at gobulldogs.com, by calling the ticket office at 559-278-3647 or at the ticket office located at the northeast corner of Save Mart Center.
“We are excited to showcase our recruited Fresno State wrestling team in the Save Mart Center this November,” coach Troy Steiner said in a news release. “The Red Wave and wrestling faithful of the Valley and beyond have strongly expressed their support of the long-awaited return of Fresno State wrestling. It has been 11 years in the making and it will be an historical event as the only Division I wrestling program to return to competition. Our schedule is very competitive and we will approach each competition with intensity. The Fresno State Wrestling fans can continue to show their support by purchasing season tickets and cheering loud for the sport we love. We need you now more than ever! Go Bulldogs!”
As of Monday, Fresno State has six home matches on its schedule for the 2017-18 season.
