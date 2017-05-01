Ready for return of Fresno State wrestling this fall? Get season tickets now

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Meet Fresno's newest police officers, cadets and support staff Pause 0:54 Scenes from the Market on Kern farmers market 1:44 Fresno May Day protesters march in support of immigrant rights 1:27 Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 1:12 Fresno State QB Chason Virgil talks what he needs to work on in summer workouts 2:04 Marijuana operation found in burning Fresno house 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis 1:54 Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops 1:29 Fresno State scrimmage highlights, plus coach Jeff Tedford's post-practice thoughts Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Bulldogs coach Tony Steiner, who was introduced Thursday, May 12, 2016, by Fresno State president Joseph Castro and athletic director Jim Bartko, talked about how he hopes to bring the school's reinstated wrestling program to greater heights while achieving academic success for his athletes. Craig Kohlruss ckohlruss@fresnobee.com