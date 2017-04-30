Fresno State thumps San Jose State, remains in Mountain West baseball title chase

Aaron Arruda homered, singled and knocked in four runs to power a 19-hit Fresno State attack as the Bulldogs beat San Jose State 16-8 on Sunday, taking two of three in the weekend series to remain in the chase for the Mountain West baseball title.
The defending MWC champion Bulldogs (22-21, 11-10) trail conference-leading New Mexico by 6 1/2 games with nine to play, including a three-game series May 12-14 against the Lobos at Beiden Field. Fresno State returns to action at 3 p.m. May 3 in a non-conference game at UC Riverside, then plays at UNLV in a MW series May 5-7.
Before Sunday’s game, Fresno State retired the No. 3 worn by early 1950s Bulldogs star Satoshi “Fibber” Hirayama✔. The 87-year-old Hirayama became the 11th former Bulldog to have his number retired, and first since former major league pitchers Bobby Jones (No. 23) and Mark Gardner (No. 28) in 2005.
Fresno State jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning against San Jose State, highlighted by Jared Akins’ two-run double.
Korby Batesole hit a run-scoring triple in a four-run third that put the Bulldogs up 9-0.
Arruda blasted a three-run homer in the sixth to make it 14-4, and Jesse Medrano connected for a two-run homer in the seventh that put Fresno State up 16-7.
Scott Silva finished 4 for 6 with a double and two RBIs.
On Saturday, Ricky Tyler Thomas pitched seven no-hit innings to lead Fresno State over San Jose State 8-3. Thomas allowed one earned run while walking five and hitting a batter. He struck out eight.
Silva hit a two-run double in the first inning and Austin Guibor connected for a two-run double in the fourth to lead the Bulldogs offensively.
San Jose State opened the series with a 6-3 victory Friday, jumping out to a 5-1 lead in a first inning highlighted by Shane Timmons’ two-run homer.
Silva went 2 for 3 with a run, while Dominic Topoozian (three innings) and Fred Schlichtholz (one inning) combined for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
