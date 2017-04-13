Michael Cliff, Aya Enkoji win at 70th annual Len Ross Junior Amateur

Fresno-area prep stars Michael Cliff and Aya Enkoji won the top male and female divisions Thursday at the 70th annual Len Ross-Fresno City Junior Amateur, which wrapped up its first year after the death of its namesake founder.
More than 150 junior-level golfers took part in the tournament, which culminated with Thursday’s final round at Fort Washington Country Club.
Ross, a longtime advocate for youth and the lessons that the sport can teach them, died in February. Known as “Mr. Junior Golf,” he left a lasting impact on the tournament that has impacted thousands of golfers throughout the state.
Cliff won the boys 16-18 division, finishing at 3-under-par 281 for the week after rounds of 73, 71, 63 and 74.
It is the fourth tournament win of the 2017 junior season for the 18-year-old, who plans to play for Fresno State in the fall. Cliff is a senior on the Fresno Christian High team. As a sophomore, he was The Bee’s 2015 Small Schools Golfer of the Year.
Enkoji, 16, a Clovis West junior, won the girls 15-18 division at 2-over 301 (79-79-68-75)
Other winners – Boys 7-9, Ayden Fynaut; 10-11, Aaron Parayno, 12-13, Aidan Tran; 14-15, Chase Foster. Girls 7-9, Asterisk Talley; 10-11, Torrie Bowman; 12-14, Sloane Bayer.
70TH LEN ROSS-FRESNO CITY JUNIOR AMATEUR
FINAL RESULTS
BOYS
16-18
1. Michael Cliff 73-71-63-74—281
2. Jackson Lake 71-74-70-73—288
3. Drake Jones 71-73-69-76—289
4. Lane Pulliam 73-74-66-77—290
5. Michael Jura III 74-76-66-77—293
5. Bryce Loosigian 74-76-71-72—293
14-15
1. Chase Foster 80-78-67-76—301
2. Garrett Takeuchi 78-81-71-77—307
3. Andrew Lee 84-79-71-80—314
4. Tyson Rutledge 87-81-67-82—317
5. Austin Tran 83-81-76-85—325
12-13
1. Aidan Tran 78-74-73-78—303
2. David Liewellyn 76-78-70-79—303
3. Brenden Ashman 83-85-83-85—336
4. Ky Duong 86-90-81-89—346
10-11
1. Aaron Parayno 27-27-28-27—109
2. Jonathan Chen 28-27-31-33—119
3. Christopher Bettencourt 29-32-29-31—121
4. Ansen Tran 32-28-34-30—124
5. Clayton Chhan 36-32-35-30—133
7-9
1. Ayden Fynaut 27-29-27-30 —113
2. Nathan Tarter 37-34-36-39—146
3. Jacob Watney 51-31-38-40—160
4. Jonah Berry 56-53-51-50—210
5. Azim Tuiyag 58-50-60-55—223
GIRLS
15-18
1. Aya Enkoji 79-79-68-75—301
2. Lauren Parayno 80-78-70-80—308
3. Deborah Dollesin 79-76-74-81—310
4. Serena DiMauro 81-79-76-79—315
5. Meredit McDougal 80-80-76-80—316
12-14
1. Sloane Bayer 80-87-77-82—326
2. Alexa Tran 82-89-81-94—346
3. Rylee Santiago 86-91-76-94—347
4. Felicia Montes 95-93-84-92—364
5. Leann Phongsa 94-101-94-104—393
10-11
1. Torrie Bowman 39-32-40-38—149
2. Karis Haltom 40-38-33-46—157
3. Lauren Scheidt 61-57-63-63—244
4. Samaya Katikireddy 60-53-70-67—250
7-9
1. Asterisk Talley 29-29-34-29—121
2. Abigail Llewellyn 32-34-31-35—132
3. Maddie Chhan 37-35-36-34—142
4. Caydence Bowman 46-41-41-41—169
