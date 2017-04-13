Michael Cliff, Aya Enkoji win at 70th annual Len Ross Junior Amateur

Fresno-area prep stars Michael Cliff and Aya Enkoji won the top male and female divisions Thursday at the 70th annual Len Ross-Fresno City Junior Amateur, which wrapped up its first year after the death of its namesake founder.

More than 150 junior-level golfers took part in the tournament, which culminated with Thursday’s final round at Fort Washington Country Club.

Ross, a longtime advocate for youth and the lessons that the sport can teach them, died in February. Known as “Mr. Junior Golf,” he left a lasting impact on the tournament that has impacted thousands of golfers throughout the state.

Cliff won the boys 16-18 division, finishing at 3-under-par 281 for the week after rounds of 73, 71, 63 and 74.

It is the fourth tournament win of the 2017 junior season for the 18-year-old, who plans to play for Fresno State in the fall. Cliff is a senior on the Fresno Christian High team. As a sophomore, he was The Bee’s 2015 Small Schools Golfer of the Year.

Enkoji, 16, a Clovis West junior, won the girls 15-18 division at 2-over 301 (79-79-68-75)

Other winners – Boys 7-9, Ayden Fynaut; 10-11, Aaron Parayno, 12-13, Aidan Tran; 14-15, Chase Foster. Girls 7-9, Asterisk Talley; 10-11, Torrie Bowman; 12-14, Sloane Bayer.