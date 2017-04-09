Fresno State roundup: Baseball swept at Michigan State

Fresno State couldn’t salvage what was left of its nonconference trip to the Great Lakes state, suffering a sweep against Michigan State in Grand Rapids.
The Bulldogs (16-15) dropped Sunday’s finale 8-2 and have now lost five of their past seven games, all of which came on the road.
The Spartans (18-10) took an early lead with three runs in the first inning. They tagged Bulldogs starting pitcher Dominic Topoozian (2-1) for five runs (four earned) on five hits in four innings for his first loss of the season.
The Bulldogs came within one in the second via Jesse Medrano’s two-run home run – his third of the season. However, Fresno State’s offense fell stagnant, hitting just 1 for 6 with runners on base the rest of the game.
Michigan State pulled away on Matt Byars’ two-run homer in the fourth and Alex Troop’s solo shot in the eighth.
Softball – Fresno State was forced to leave Utah State without a win as the Mountain West series was cut short with the cancellation of Sunday’s finale in Logan. The Bulldogs (24-15, 5-6) dropped Friday’s doubleheader against the first-place Aggies (25-9, 8-3) and now sit three games back with 12 games remaining in the conference race.
It’s the first time the Bulldogs have been swept in a conference series since the 2012 season, when Hawaii did it as members of the Western Athletic Conference.
Fresno State will play a string of nonconference games this week, visiting Santa Clara on Thursday and Cal on Friday and Saturday.
Rugby – Fresno State women’s rugby club saw its undefeated season come to an end Sunday, as the Bulldogs fell 36-28 to Grand Canyon University in the Elite 8 round of USA Rugby’s Division II Spring Championships. Fresno State took an early lead in Bellingham, Wash., but the Antelopes rallied back on the heels of Fresno native and Bullard High graduate Jasmine Fifer. Grand Canyon advances to the Final Four, held April 22-23 at Stanford.
Track and field – Junior Kayla Hopkins earned Fresno State’s lone win of the Baylor Invitational, winning the women’s discus event Saturday. It was her fourth straight discus win of the season, winning with a mark of 165 feet, two inches. Teammate Yazmin Torres took third. Hopkins also finished third in shot put at 46-5.25.
Lacrosse – Fresno State lost 16-7 to UC Davis on Saturday in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Match in Fresno.
The Bulldogs (8-5, 1-3) scored four straight goals, taking a 5-4 lead on Caroline Dineen-Carlson’s second score of the night.
However, the Aggies (6-7, 2-2) scoring 10 straight goals, including an 8-0 run to open the second half.
Men’s tennis – Fresno State saw its undefeated run in Mountain West play come to a halt Sunday with a 4-1 loss at UNLV.
