’Dogs’ woes continue at Utah State

Fresno State’s softball losing streak continued Friday, with the Bulldogs suffering a doubleheader sweep against Utah State to open the Mountain West Conference series in Logan, Utah.
The Bulldogs and the Aggies went scoreless through six innings in Game 1, before Sarina Jaramillo hit a walkoff solo home run for the 1-0 victory.
Fresno State got a jump in Game 2, taking a 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth after home runs from Morgan Howe and Kierra Willis. However, the Aggies’ rallied back to via a five-run sixth inning to win 7-4 and clinch the series with one game to play.
It’s the Aggies’ (25-9, 8-3) first series win against Fresno State since 1992 as they maintain their place at the top of the conference standings.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (24-15, 5-6) continue to slide down the rankings, losing their last four in a row to fall three games out of first place.
The series is scheduled to continue at 11 a.m. Sunday, though that is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
