Bulldogs baseball wins a rare one at New Mexico with Ashford’s key bunt

A day after the Fresno State baseball team lost by 20 runs for the most lopsided defeat in coach Mike Batesole’s tenure, the Bulldogs bounced back and won a rare one at New Mexico.
Zach Ashford placed down a bunt in the 11th inning that allowed Jake Stone to scoring the winning run as Fresno State prevailed 2-1 and handed New Mexico (17-10, 10-1) its first loss in Mountain West play.
The Bulldogs (15-11, 6-5) won for only the second time in school history in 17 games against the Lobos in Albuquerque, N.M. In addition, the three-game series is tied entering Sunday’s finale and Fresno State has yet to turn to ace Ricky Tyler Thomas.
Fresno State got by Saturday behind the arms of Rickey Ramirez and Edgar Gonzalez.
Ramirez got in and out of trouble while scattering six hits and five walks for one run in 6 1/3 innings.
Gonzalez, usually the team’s closer and typically limited to one or two innings, threw 4 2/3 innings and didn’t yield a run while allowing two hits and four walks. He struck out six.
Fresno State scored its first run in the fifth on Ashford’s grounder that plated Aaron Arruda for the game’s first run.
New Mexico tied it in the sixth with a run off Ramirez.
Stone then singled to begin the 11th, then positioned himself to score on Ashford’s bunt by stealing second advancing to third on a fielder’s choice.
The start of Saturday’s game was pushed back four hours because of rain.
Fresno State was coming off a 24-4 loss to New Mexico on Friday, the largest deficit the Bulldogs ever lost in Batesole’s 15 years.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT NEW MEXICO
- Series: 11 a.m. Sunday at New Mexico
- Records: Bulldogs 15-11, 6-5 Mountain West; Lobos 17-10, 10-1
- Radio: KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: The Bulldogs handed the Lobos their first loss in Mountain West play Saturday and can take the series with a win Sunday.
