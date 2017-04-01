Six unearned runs in the first too much for Bulldogs to overcome

4:52 Derek Carr Q&A takeaways: Is a Michael Jackson dance in his future? Pause

1:04 California Classic takes off on Highway 168

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

2:28 Bee staffers tackle retro mode in "MLB The Show 2017" video game

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

0:50 Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno