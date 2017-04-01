Six unearned runs in the first too much for Bulldogs to overcome

One troublesome inning cost Fresno State plenty Saturday.
The game – as the Bulldogs fell 8-4 to Nevada at Margie Wright Diamond.
And first place in the Mountain West – with Fresno State (24-12, 5-3) dropping to second, a game behind Utah State (23-7, 6-2).
And it all started with the Bulldogs committing a two-out error that led to six Wolf Pack runs crossing during the first inning.
Of course, a wild pitch, two hit batters and a throwing error, as well as four hits allowed did not help Fresno State’s efforts to get out of the first inning any sooner, either.
Fresno State committed a two-out fielding error that led to six unearned runs as Nevada took a commanding lead during the first inning.
“The first inning just got us in a jam,” Bulldogs coach Linda Garza said. “We can’t make a routine play. Then we hit some batters.
“We got some walks and they had some timely hitting. When you’re down six runs, it makes it difficult to come back.”
Fresno State would try, outhitting Nevada 12-9.
But the Bulldogs also left 13 base runners stranded, including a pair of runners in the final inning when Fresno State attempted a late comeback and scored two in the seventh.
“I think we have been in that situation throughout the season and we found ways to come back,” Garza said. “However, it’s not always gonna work your way.”
Savannah McHellon took the loss, giving up four hits, a walk and hitting two batters for six runs (all unearned) and lasting just 2/3 inning.
3 Consecutive games Fresno State’s Savannah McHellon has hit a home run, which included a solo shot Saturday.
McHellon did homer during the third inning as her solo shot marked the third straight game she went yard.
McHellon has a team-best eight home runs on the season.
But it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the first inning miscues.
Sunday’s game will decide the three-game Mountain West series. First pitch is at noon.
Up next
NEVADA AT FRESNO STATE
- Series: Noon Sunday at Margie Wright Diamond
- Records: Bulldogs 24-12, 5-3 Mountain West; Wolf Pack 17-15, 3-5
- Radio: KFPT (AM 790)
- Of note: Sunday’s game will decide the three-game Mountain West series.
