Bulldogs softball bounces back to beat UOP

After surrendering an early three-run lead to Pacific in the circle, Savannah McHellon leveled the deficit with a three-run homer – her team-leading sixth of the year - and then pitched Fresno State to victory in Wednesday’s nonconference game at Margie Wright Diamond.
The Bulldogs beat the Tigers, 5-4, to improve to 23-11 overall. The Tigers fall to 17-20.
Fresno State took the lead in the bottom of the third when Maddi Hackbarth was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Lindsey Willmon. Katie Castellon added a run hitting a sacrifice fly to center field.
McHellon (5-3) went five innings, giving up four runs (all earned) on seven hits. She also struck out three batters and walked five.
Sophomore pitcher Kamalani Dung sealed the victory with two shutout innings in relief to earn her second save of the season.
The Bulldogs will remain at home, hosting Nevada for a three-game Mountain West Conference series beginning Friday.
