Akins drives in winning run as Bulldogs edge San Diego State

The Fresno State baseball team completed a much-needed comeback to avoid a sweep against San Diego State.
Jared Akins drove in the winning run to cap a three-run ninth as Fresno State rallied for an 8-7 victory in Mountain West action Sunday at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium.
With the win, Fresno State (13-10, 5-4) avoided a sweep against San Diego State (16-8, 6-3), which won 5-4 and 12-0 during a doubleheader Saturday.
3 Runs scored by Fresno State in the ninth en route an 8-7 win against San Diego State
The Bulldogs were trailing 7-5 going into the bottom of the ninth after the Aztecs scored two during the top half of the inning against closer Edgar Gonzalez.
Jesse Medrano got the rally going in the ninth, scoring on Scott Silva’s single to left. Ryan Dobson scored on an error to tie it.
Then Akins hit a grounder to third and the throw home was late, allowing Jake Stone to score the winning run.
An inning earlier, it appeared Fresno State had blown a prime at-bat.
Carter Bins hit a solo homer that tied the score 5-5. But just prior to the homer, Zach Ashford was caught stealing second base, which prevented the Bulldogs from moving ahead on the long ball.
Medrano finished 3 for 5 with two runs. Silva was 2 for 5 with a run and two RBIs.
Fresno State used five pitchers to get through Sunday, combining to allow 10 runs and eight walks for seven runs (six earned).
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Up next
CAL POLY AT FRESNO STATE
- Tuesday: 6:05 p.m. at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium
- Records: Bulldogs 13-10, Mustangs 8-15
- Radio: KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: The teams went 1-1 last season.
Comments