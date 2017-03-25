Fresno State drops baseball doubleheader vs. San Diego State

The Fresno State baseball team dropped the first two games of a Mountain West series for the first time since April 2016.
San Diego State swept a doublehheader on Saturday, winning 5-4 and 12-0 over the host Bulldogs at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium.
Alan Trejo doubled off Bulldogs reliever Fred Schlichholz to begin the eighth, then scored the go-ahead run on Danny Sheehan’s sacrifice fly to center in Game 1.
Fresno State ace Ricky Tyler Thomas allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out four.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs (12-10, 4-4) imploded, roughed up for 16 hits and 12 runs – including five runs in the second – while mustering just one hit of their own.
Fresno State lost 12-0 in the nightcap to San Diego State on Saturday, marking the first time the Bulldogs were shut out since a 4-0 loss to New Mexico in 2015.
It marked the first time Fresno State suffered a shutout since a 4-0 loss to New Mexico in May 2015.
In fact, the last time Fresno State lost the first two games of a Mountain West series also came against New Mexico en route to getting swept in Albuquerque last season.
Fresno State’s Jesse Medrano singled in the fifth to break up San Diego State’s perfect game.
The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
San Diego State (16-7, 6-2) has won five straight.
Up next
SAN DIEGO STATE AT FRESNO STATE
- Sunday: 1:05 p.m. at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium
- Records: Bulldogs 12-10, 4-4 Mountain West; Aztecs 16-7, 6-2
- Radio: KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: The Bulldogs will try to avoid a three-game series Sunday.
