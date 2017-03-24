Bulldogs baseball against San Diego State postponed

Friday’s start to a key Mountain West series between Fresno State and San Diego State at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium was postponed because of rain.
A doubleheader is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, with the finale of the three-game series scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
Bulldogs ace Ricky Tyler Thomas is expected to start the first game Saturday.
Fresno State (12-8, 4-2) and San Diego State (14-7, 4-2) are currently tied for second in the Mountain West.
SAN DIEGO STATE AT FRESNO STATE
- Series: Doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium
- Records: Bulldogs 12-8, 4-2 Mountain West; Aztecs 14-7, 4-2
- Radio: KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: Fresno State and San Diego State are currently tied for second in the Mountain West, trailing New Mexico (11-9, 6-0). The Bulldogs went 4-2 against the Aztecs last season. San Diego State’s Tyler Adkison is batting .568 with six homers and 24 RBIs in just 44 at-bats. He also owns a 1.159 slugging percentage.
