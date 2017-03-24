Bulldogs softball team has two grand slams in blow out over Broncos

Savannah McHellon hit a grand slam and Vanessa Hernandez launched one, too, as the Fresno State softball team blew out Boise State 9-0 on Friday in a game that ended after five innings via the mercy rule at Margie Wright Diamond.
The Bulldogs (21-10, 3-1) erupted for all nine of their runs during the first two innings, with McHellon going yard in the first and Hernandez following suit in the second to kick off the three-game Mountain West series this weekend.
Nearly as impressive was pitcher Kamalani Dung’s three-hit shutout against a Boise State offense that entered Friday ranked ninth in the nation with a .348 batting average and 11th in runs per game at 6.96.
The Bulldogs, winners of six of their past seven, recorded their third victory in mercy rule fashion (at least an eight-run after five innings).
McHellon and Hernandez each have five home runs on the season and 27 and 29 RBIs, respectively, for a Fresno State team that entered the weekend ranked 29th in the nation with an average of 6.10 runs per game.
McHellon finished 2 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs. Hernandez was 1 for 1 with a run and four RBIs.
9 Walks issued by Boise State, with five coming in the first inning
Friday’s blowout was aided by nine walks from Boise State pitchers, including five in the first inning.
Boise State (20-8, 2-2) lost via the mercy rule for the second time this year.
The series continues at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Up next
BOISE STATE AT FRESNO STATE
- Series: 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday at Margie Wright Diamond
- Records: Bulldogs 21-10, 3-1; Broncos 20-8, 2-2
- Radio: KFPT (AM 790)
- Of note: The teams entered the weekend both tied atop the Mountain West standings. Boise State is one of the best offensive teams in the country statistically, highlighted by a .348 batting average coming into the series.
