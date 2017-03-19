Bulldogs launch five homers in blowout at Air Force

The Fresno State baseball team nearly tied the school’s home run record Sunday during a 15-7 victory at Air Force.
Playing in the thin air of Colorado Springs, Colo., and facing erratic pitching, the Bulldogs blasted five home runs while generating a season-high 18 hits and scoring their most runs of the year, too.
Fresno State’s record for most home runs in the game is six, achieved six times with the last occurring 12 years ago.
5 Home runs hit by Fresno State on Sunday during a 15-7 win at Air Force
Jesse Medrano knocked a three-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the ninth, finishing 2 for 5 with two runs and five RBIs.
In addition, Scott Silva, Jared Akins and Korby Batesole each went yard.
Silva finished 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs. Akins batted 3-5 with three runs and three RBIs. And Batesole went 3-5 with two runs and one RBI.
Fresno State (11-7, 4-2) took two of three in the Mountain West series against Air Force (9-11, 1-8).
The teams split the first two games, with Fresno State getting a come-from-behind, 10-8 victory Saturday after Air Force opened with a 14-5 win Friday.
Freshman Carter Bins hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth to propel the Bulldogs to Saturday’s win. Bins finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Batesole went 4-for-5 and had three RBIs and two runs scored.
On Friday, Fresno State ace Ricky Tyler Thomas was roughed up in his first start of the season away from home, allowing seven earned runs in five innings.
Up next
PEPPERDINE AT FRESNO STATE
- Wednesday: 4:05 p.m. at Beiden Field
- Records: Bulldogs 11-7, Waves 9-8
- Radio: KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: The teams will play two games Wednesday. First, they’ll finish the remainder of their first meeting from March 7. The game was tied 6-6 through 11 innings but had to stop since Pepperdine’s ballpark lacked the lights to continue play in the evening. Then, the following game will be played about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the uncompleted game.
