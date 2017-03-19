Bulldogs softball can’t get sweep at San Diego but still secure series

The Fresno State softball team’s rally magic against San Diego State wore off Sunday.
Though the Bulldogs had come back from a one-run and three-run hole earlier in the Mountain West series at San Diego, Fresno State could not survive a four-run deficit as San Diego State held on for a 6-3 victory.
Fresno State’s Savannah McHellon stepped to the plate representing the tying run with runners on first and second and one out in the top of the seventh.
But McHellon struck out swinging against Aztecs reliever Alex Formby, and Bulldogs teammate Lindsey Willmon was picked off at first for the game’s final out as Fresno State missed a chance to sweep San Diego State.
19-10 The Fresno State softball team’s overall record after this weekend
Nonetheless, the Bulldogs (19-10, 2-1) took two of three against the Aztecs (17-11, 1-2) in their first Mountain West series of the season.
Two fielding errors by the Bulldogs that resulted in a three-run second ignited Fresno State’s big hole earlier Sunday that expanded to 6-2 through four innings.
The Bulldogs attempted to come back, scoring in the fifth on Willmon’s double to right. But that would be their final run.
Despite falling short of a sweep Sunday, Fresno State finished the first weekend of Mountain West play tied with Boise State (19-6), Utah State (18-6) and San Jose State (19-10) atop the conference standings at 2-1.
Fresno State opened its series with come-from-behind wins, 7-6 Saturday and 10-7 Friday.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs trailed 4-3 entering the sixth when Katie Castellon hit a tying RBI triple and Miranda Rohleder brought her home on a single up the middle for the lead.
Castellon finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and was one of three Fresno State batters to collect three hits. Morgan Howe was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and reigning MW Player of the Year Kierra Willis was 3-for-4 for the second night in a row. She also had an RBI on a double in the fourth.
Kamalani Dung sealed the victory in 2 1/3 innings in relief behind starting pitcher Savannah McHellon. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Dung induced a lineout to improve to 13-5 in the circle.
Fresno State fell behind 3-0 in the first game Friday but smashed its way to the win with four homers. Vanessa Hernandez hit two, with her two-run homer in the seventh putting the Bulldogs ahead.
Up next
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD AT FRESNO STATE
- Tuesday: 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond
- Records: Bulldogs 19-10, Roadrunners 4-16
- Radio: KFPT (AM 790)
- Of note: Roadrunners outfielder Kaylynn Burt previously played at Central High. Infielder Maddi Clark went to Clovis West.
