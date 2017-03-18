’Dogs rally to take road series at San Diego State

Fresno State rallied to beat host San Diego State 7-6 Saturday, clinching the Mountain West Conference road series with Sunday’s game left to play.
Trailing 5-4 in the sixth inning with two outs, the Bulldogs (19-9, 2-0) made it even on Katie Castellon’s triple to right center and Miranda Rohleder brought her home on a single up the middle for the lead.
Castellon finished 3-for-3 with two RBI, and was one of three Fresno State batters to collect three hits. Morgan Howe was 3-for-4 with two RBI and reigning MW Player of the Year Kierra Willis was 3-for-4 for the second night in a row. She also had an RBI on a double in the fourth.
Kamalani Dung sealed the victory in 2 1/3 innings in relief behind starting pitcher Savannah McHellon. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Dung induced a lineout to improve to 13-5 in the circle.
Marissa Moreno (6-4) got the loss for San Diego State (16-11, 0-2), allowing 15 hits for seven runs (all earned) in six innings.
The series concludes at noon Sunday in San Diego.
