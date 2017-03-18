Fresno State

March 18, 2017 4:42 PM

Bulldogs even series at Air Force on go-ahead homer by freshman

Fresno Bee Staff

Freshman Carter Bins hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth to propel Fresno State past Air Force 10-8 in a Mountain West Conference baseball game Saturday.

The come-from-behind victory in Colorado Springs was welcome after the Bulldogs lost the series opener Friday 14-5.

Tied 8-8 heading into the final inning, Bins, a catcher out of Fairfield’s Rodriguez High, put the Bulldogs in front with his first career home run. Korby Batesole added extra security, reaching on a single and later scoring on a two-out balk.

The Bulldogs (10-7, 3-2) erased deficits of five and three runs with 16 total hits and a solid close from right-hander Edgar Gonzalez, who threw two shutout innings (two walks, two strikeouts) in relief to earn the win.

Bins finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Batesole went 4-for-5 and had three RBI and two runs scored.

The series finale is scheduled for noon Sunday.

Related content

Fresno State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

View more video

Sports Videos