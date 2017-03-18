Bulldogs even series at Air Force on go-ahead homer by freshman

Freshman Carter Bins hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth to propel Fresno State past Air Force 10-8 in a Mountain West Conference baseball game Saturday.
The come-from-behind victory in Colorado Springs was welcome after the Bulldogs lost the series opener Friday 14-5.
Tied 8-8 heading into the final inning, Bins, a catcher out of Fairfield’s Rodriguez High, put the Bulldogs in front with his first career home run. Korby Batesole added extra security, reaching on a single and later scoring on a two-out balk.
The Bulldogs (10-7, 3-2) erased deficits of five and three runs with 16 total hits and a solid close from right-hander Edgar Gonzalez, who threw two shutout innings (two walks, two strikeouts) in relief to earn the win.
Bins finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Batesole went 4-for-5 and had three RBI and two runs scored.
The series finale is scheduled for noon Sunday.
