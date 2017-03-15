Fresno State baseball stays hot with victory at USF

Aaron Arruda smashed a three-run homer and three other Bulldogs drove in runs to lift Fresno State to a 6-3 nonconference win against San Francisco on Wednesday at Benedetti Stadium.
Arruda smashed his team-leading third homer of the year in the top of the third to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead against the Dons (10-7). Carter Bins hit 3-for-4 with an RBI single. Jared Akins and Korby Batesole also batted in runs.
Right-hander Adam Medrano made his first start of the season and pitched two shutout innings. Fred Schlichtholz (1-1) struck out six batters and gave up three earned runs on four hits across four innings in relief to earn the win. Jake Stone singled in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to 27 dating to last season.
The Bulldogs (10-6) have won three in a row and seven of nine as they continue on the road for a three-game conference series at Air Force (8-9). The series begins at 2 p.m. Friday followed by noon start times on Saturday and Sunday. Games will be live-streamed on the Mountain West Network.
’Dogs softball opens MW – Fresno State will head south to San Diego State to open Mountain West play with a three-game series starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday with game 3 at noon Sunday.
The Bulldogs (17-9) and Aztecs (16-9) were picked to finish first and second, respectively, in the conferenc’es preseason coaches’ poll. Fresno State is 62-12 all-time against San Diego State, and 8-4 since joining the MW.
Fresno State, winners of four of its past five, return home next Wednesday for a single-game contest against Cal State Bakersfield that opens an eight-game homestand.
Up next
BASEBALL: FRESNO STATE AT AIR FORCE
- Series: 2 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon Sunday
- Records: Bulldogs 10-6, 2-1; Air Force 8-9, 0-6
- Live-stream: Mountain West Network
SOFTBALL: FRESNO STATE AT SAN DIEGO STATE
- Series: 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday
- Records: Bulldogs 17-9, 0-0; Aztecs 16-9, 0-0
- Live-stream: Mountain West Network
