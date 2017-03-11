Fresno State’s Rickey Ramirez shines on mound in Bulldogs’ bounceback win

This time, Fresno State wouldn’t waste a solid start or a large lead.
Junior Rickey Ramirez struck out seven over seven scoreless innings, the bullpen didn’t melt down as it had a day earlier and Fresno State thumped Eastern Michigan 10-2 on Saturday night at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium.
Scott Silva went 3 for 3, scoring two runs and driving in two. Aaron Arruda had three RBIs while going 2 for 5 as part of Fresno State’s 14-hit attack.
On Friday, Fresno State squandered a quality start from Ricky Tyler Thomas and blew a seven-run lead to fall 15-11 in the opener of the three-game nonconference series.
38 Runs scored by Fresno State during its past four games combined
The Bulldogs have scored at least eight runs in each their past four games.
With an 8-2 lead after seven innings Saturday, Fresno State turned back to the bullpen.
Dominic Topoozian, Adam Medrano and Isaiah Davis scattered three hits and a walk over two scoreless innings.
The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
Up next
EASTERN MICHIGAN AT FRESNO STATE
- Sunday: 1:05 p.m. at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium
- Records: Bulldogs 7-6, Eagles 3-12
- Radio: KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: Sunday will decide the winner of the three-game nonconference series. Fresno State has scored at least eight runs in each of its past four games.
