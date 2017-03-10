Fresno State softball: How to pitch a shutout AND give up a run in the same game

The Fresno State softball team picked up two quality wins Friday, defeating Brigham Young and Oregon State to kick off the Fresno State Invitational at Margie Wright Diamond.
Savannah McHellon held BYU scoreless over seven innings, though the Cougars still managed to score a run, as Fresno State won 6-1 to start its day.
Then Vanessa Hernandez hit a two-run double against Oregon State to drive in the go-ahead runs during the bottom of the sixth inning as Fresno State prevailed 4-1.
Fresno State (16-8) will play the two schools again Saturday, the first pitch at 3:30 p.m. against BYU (12-7) and 6 p.m. against Oregon State (13-6).
McHellon was throwing a two-hit shutout entering the sixth when she was replaced in the circle by Samantha Mejia with the Bulldogs ahead 6-0.
But the freshman reliever Mejia loaded the bases with two walks and a single, prompting Bulldogs coach Linda Garza to bring back McHellon as pitcher using softball’s one-time reentry rule.
McHellon allowed an inherited runner to cross before getting out of the jam, then threw a hitless seventh.
McHellon allowed three hits and one walk and and struck out two.
Kierra Willis homered for the second time this season with a two-run shot in the second.
In the nightcap, Hernandez and Malia Rivers each had two RBIs.
Bulldogs pitcher Kamalani Dung went the distance, scattering seven hits and a walk. She struck out six.
Up next
FRESNO STATE INVITATIONAL
- Saturday: Brigham Young vs. Sacramento State, 10 a.m.; Oregon State vs. Sacramento State, 12:30 p.m.; Fresno State vs. Brigham Young, 3:30 p.m.; Fresno State vs. Oregon State, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond.
- Records: Bulldogs 16-8, BYU 12-7, Oregon State 13-6
- Radio: Bulldogs games on KFIG (AM 790)
- Of note: Fresno State great Laura Berg is in her fifth season coaching Oregon State. Oregon State catcher Katy McJunkin is a graduate of El Diamante High. She’s played in three games this season.
