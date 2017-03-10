Fresno State

March 10, 2017 1:56 PM

Bulldogs women come up empty with Mountain West title, NCAA berth on line

The Fresno Bee

Las Vegas

Fresno State’s bid to win a Mountain West Conference championship – and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament – as a seventh seed fell short Friday in a 66-53 loss to No. 4 Boise State.

In an afternoon contest at Thomas & Mack Center, the Bulldogs did not bring a ton to the title game.

They were done in by some poor shooting, hitting 17 of 54 shots, missing 11 at point-blank range.

Center Bego Faz Davalos had put together double-doubles in tournament victories over Nevada, Wyoming and UNLV, and had a fourth with 11 points and 14 rebounds to set a conference single-season record with 21. But she did not make herself a factor until the middle of the third quarter.

Candice White led the Bulldogs with 14 points.

Fresno State (18-15) is believed to have an outside shot at the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. The field will be announced following the Women’s NCAA Tournament selection show Monday.

Boise State, at 25-7 while setting a program record for victories, earns the conference’s automatic NCAA berth.

This story will be updated.

Related content

Fresno State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

View more video

Sports Videos