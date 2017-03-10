Bulldogs women come up empty with Mountain West title, NCAA berth on line

Fresno State’s bid to win a Mountain West Conference championship – and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament – as a seventh seed fell short Friday in a 66-53 loss to No. 4 Boise State.
In an afternoon contest at Thomas & Mack Center, the Bulldogs did not bring a ton to the title game.
They were done in by some poor shooting, hitting 17 of 54 shots, missing 11 at point-blank range.
Center Bego Faz Davalos had put together double-doubles in tournament victories over Nevada, Wyoming and UNLV, and had a fourth with 11 points and 14 rebounds to set a conference single-season record with 21. But she did not make herself a factor until the middle of the third quarter.
Candice White led the Bulldogs with 14 points.
Fresno State (18-15) is believed to have an outside shot at the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. The field will be announced following the Women’s NCAA Tournament selection show Monday.
Boise State, at 25-7 while setting a program record for victories, earns the conference’s automatic NCAA berth.
This story will be updated.
Comments