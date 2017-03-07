Fresno State goes extra innings at Pepperdine, but game stalls with no lights

Strange and odd events have become the norm for this Fresno State baseball season.
Tuesday afternoon’s game at Pepperdine was no different.
Because Pepperdine’s ballpark does not have stadium lights, the Bulldogs and Waves had to suspend their game with the score tied 6-6 after 11 innings.
The game will resume March 22 in the 12th inning, but at Fresno State’s Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium.
Fresno State (6-5) was in line for the victory during the top of the 10th after Jare Akins drove in the go-ahead run.
But Bulldogs closer Edgar Gonzalez surrendered a run in the bottom half of the 10th.
Neither team threatened in the 11th just prior to the stoppage.
Through the first three weeks of the season, Fresno State has endured an array of odd events.
The Bulldogs played an 18-inning game against UC Riverside and lost 4-3 after leading 3-0 going into the eighth. Despite the losing effort, Fresno State amassed the second most strikeouts in NCAA history with 29.
Two games later, Fresno State beat UC Riverside 5-4 but only after the Highlanders committed a base-running mistake during what was supposed to be a game-tying, three-run homer in the top of the ninth. The miscue ended up costing Riverside a run and Fresno State held on for the win.
This past Saturday, Fresno State and Nevada combined to strand 13 base runners each as the Wolf Pack prevailed 10-8.
On Sunday, Bulldogs reliever Dominic Topoozian intentionally threw a baseball directly into the dugout with runners on base, not realizing he just committed a two-base error. And the Wolf Pack scored a run, though Fresno State survived 9-5.
Up next
EASTERN MICHIGAN AT FRESNO STATE
- Series: 6:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium
- Records: Bulldogs 6-5, Eagles 2-11
- Radio: Sunday only on KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: Eastern Michigan has lost six straight entering this weekend, including a three-game series sweep to the hands of No. 6 Louisville. The Eagles have three players from California but none from the local area.
