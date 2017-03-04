Fresno State baseball: Big inning hurts Bulldogs as Nevada ties series

Big innings continue to haunt Fresno State starter Rickey Ramirez.
Ramirez, a junior, gave up five runs in the fifth inning alone as Nevada topped Fresno State 10-8 on Saturday and evened the three-game series at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium.
A hit batter, an error and a walk all turned into runs during Ramirez’s troublesome fifth. And Nevada’s Jaylon McLaughlin capped the inning with a three-run homer.
Ramirez was removed after the fifth, but not before giving up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks.
A week ago, Ramirez was roughed up for five runs in one inning and Fresno State lost 6-4 to UC Riverside.
Fresno State (5-5) left 13 runners on base to nullify a 12-hit performance.
Nevada (3-7) snapped a three-game losing streak.
The series closes out Sunday with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m.
Up next
NEVADA AT FRESNO STATE
- Series: 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium
- Records: Bulldogs 5-5, Wolf Pack 3-7
- Radio: KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: The Bulldogs had a three-game winning streak snapped. The Wolf Pack ended a three-game losing streak.
