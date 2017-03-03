Fresno State

Fresno State baseball: Bulldogs win opener against Nevada

Ricky Tyler Thomas struck out nine while nearly going the distance and Jake Stone drove in the winning run in the eighth as Fresno State edged Nevada 3-2 on Friday to begin a three-game Mountain West Conference baseball series at Beiden Field at Bennett Stadium.

Thomas, a junior who entered the season considered one of the top 50 prospects in the nation, got off to a rocky start with a troublesome second inning as Nevada recorded both of its runs on three hits and an error.

But the Bulldogs left-handed ace recovered and allowed just three baserunners the rest of the way, two on infield singles and a hit batter.

Thomas (2-0, 1.52 ERA) was replaced with one out and a runner on second in the ninth for closer Edgar Gonzalez, who retired the next two batters for the save.

Fresno State (5-4) tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh on Scott Silva’s single to right that scored Stone.

The next inning, Stone stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. On a 3-0 count, Stone swung and hit a grounder to first that scored Austin Guibor for the eventual winning run.

The Bulldogs have won three straight. The series continues at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

