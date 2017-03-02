Bulldogs go long (extra innings, homer) to take 2 at Fullerton softball tournament

Kamalani Dung pitched a three-hitter with a season-high 10 strikeouts to lead Fresno State softball past Long Beach State 4-2 in eight innings Friday in Fullerton.
Later, Dung came on in relief of Samantha Mejia to get the last two outs of an 11-7 victory over Iowa in the Judi Garman Classic. The Bulldogs are back in action Friday at 8 p.m. against Indiana before finishing the tournament Saturday with games at 9:30 a.m. against Northwestern and 12:30 p.m. against Washington.
Against Long Beach State, Fresno State tied it 1-1 in the fifth on Morgan Howe’s RBI single and scored three in the top of the eighth, getting a sacrifice fly from Vanessa Hernandez, an RBI fielder’s choice from Kierra Willis and an unearned run on a throwing error on the play. Dung (8-3) allowed her second unearned run in the bottom of the inning before shutting the door.
Against Iowa, Howe was 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and three RBI and Hernandez and Willis each had two RBI.
