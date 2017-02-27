Fresno State

February 27, 2017 5:29 PM

Fresno State women host Boise State in home finale

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno State women’s baskeball team will play their final home game of the regular season Tuesday against Boise State in a Mountain West showdown at Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs (15-12, 8-8) and Broncos (19-7, 9-6) are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Before the game, the Bulldogs will honor Anais Kirvan, Emilie Volk and Kendra Martin in a Senior Night ceremony.

The Bulldogs will be looking for payback after losing 67-66 to the Broncos earlier this season in Idaho.

Fresno State is led in scoring by sophomore point guard Candice White (15.1 ppg), who also leads the team from 3-point (38.5 percent) and the free throw line (87.6 percent). Junior center Bego Faz Davalos is right behind, averaging 14.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Boise State has won its five in a row and has three players averaging double figures – Brooke Pahukoa (12.4 ppg), Shalen Shaw (10.9), and Marijk Vanderschaaf (10.7).

Fresno State close the regular season at UNLV on Friday.

Up next

FRESNO STATE VS. BOISE STATE

  • Tuesday: 7 p.m. at Save Mart Center
  • Records: Bulldogs 15-12, 8-8 Mountain West; Broncos 19-7, 9-6 (beat Nevada 77-74 on Wednesday)
  • Series/last meeting: Fresno State leads 24-11. Broncos won 67-66 on Jan. 14 in Boise, Idaho.
  • Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themw.com)/KFPT (AM 790)

Related content

Fresno State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wild finish to Fresno State baseball series finale vs. UC Riverside

View more video

Sports Videos