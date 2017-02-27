Fresno State women host Boise State in home finale

The Fresno State women’s baskeball team will play their final home game of the regular season Tuesday against Boise State in a Mountain West showdown at Save Mart Center.
The Bulldogs (15-12, 8-8) and Broncos (19-7, 9-6) are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Before the game, the Bulldogs will honor Anais Kirvan, Emilie Volk and Kendra Martin in a Senior Night ceremony.
The Bulldogs will be looking for payback after losing 67-66 to the Broncos earlier this season in Idaho.
Fresno State is led in scoring by sophomore point guard Candice White (15.1 ppg), who also leads the team from 3-point (38.5 percent) and the free throw line (87.6 percent). Junior center Bego Faz Davalos is right behind, averaging 14.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
Boise State has won its five in a row and has three players averaging double figures – Brooke Pahukoa (12.4 ppg), Shalen Shaw (10.9), and Marijk Vanderschaaf (10.7).
Fresno State close the regular season at UNLV on Friday.
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. BOISE STATE
- Tuesday: 7 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 15-12, 8-8 Mountain West; Broncos 19-7, 9-6 (beat Nevada 77-74 on Wednesday)
- Series/last meeting: Fresno State leads 24-11. Broncos won 67-66 on Jan. 14 in Boise, Idaho.
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themw.com)/KFPT (AM 790)
