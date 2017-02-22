Bulldogs snap losing streak against Aztecs

Fresno State got the reset it needed Wednesday to stay alive the Mountain West women’s basketball race.
The Bulldogs beat San Diego State 59-50 at Save Mart Center, ending their three-game losing streak to stay alive in the fight for a top-five finish in the conference.
Sophomore point guard Candice White scored a game-high 17 points and junior center added a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards.
“I think this was a good game to get those other games off our back a little bit,” head coach Jaime White said after the game. “I feel like we’re on a fresh start, new beginning, but we got to tighten it up a little bit to beat Boise State.”
At 15-12 overall and 8-8 in the league, Fresno State is tied for sixth, a game-and-a-half behind the fifth-place Broncos, who the Bulldogs host Tuesday in their regular-season home finale.
Fresno State trailed early in the first quarter but reversed the deficit on a 14-0 run behind White, who scored 11 of her points in the opening period. The Bulldogs eventually jumped to a 43-27 lead midway through the third quarter.
When you realize you’re not going hard in the game as you are in practice, that’s when you know there is a problem and I think today, we realized we needed to go harder at the start of the game and all the way to the finish.
San Diego State made a comeback attempt in the fourth when junior guard McKynzie Fort scored nine straight points that cut the deficit to four with 3:10 remaining.
The comeback ended there, however, as the Aztecs (9-17, 4-11) were held to just two points the rest of the way with the Bulldogs’ making key rebounds and free throws to preserve the victory.
“We could feel it dwindling a little (at the end), and I thought our kids stepped up, knocked down some free throws and took care of the ball,” White added. “We played smart down the stretch. I’m proud of them for that.”
Fresno State freshman Katelin Noyer finished with four points and six rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench. Fort led the Aztecs with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Back to basics – With their next game five days out, the Bulldogs took the day off from practice Thursday, instead doing some soul-searching to prepare for the postseason.
“I think we need a day off. We need to get refocused and really decide how hard we want it and how hard we are going to work for it,” White said.
At the same time, the Bulldogs will catch up on coursework ahead of the conference tournament in Las Vegas.
She added: “I’m excited about a little bit of the break, and our kids being able to catch up on school and the things they need to do. Especially with missing a week of school at the tournament, we need to take care of that stuff first.”
