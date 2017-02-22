Fresno State opens home softball season likely against former El Diamante star

The Fresno State softball team plays its home opener Thursday night when the Bulldogs face Cal Poly and likely starting pitcher Sierra Hyland, the former El Diamante High ace.
Fresno State (6-4) has been ranked as high as No. 21 in a national poll this season. Fresno State is hitting .337 as a team and averaging 7.4 runs per game. Sophomore pitcher Kamalani Dung has been the ace with a 5-2 record.
The Bulldog Classic this weekend also draws No. 12 Minnesota, UC Davis and Idaho State. The Fresno State-Cal Poly game is at 7 p.m. Thursday. Other scheduled times for the Bulldogs are 5:30 p.m. Friday vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. Saturday vs. UC Davis and 8 p.m. Saturday vs. Idaho State, and 11:30 a.m. Sunday vs. Cal Poly.
Hyland, a senior, was named USA Softball National Player of the Week after a dominating opening-weekend performance. She backed that up with her 14th career Big West Conference weekly honor in Week 2 when she became Cal Poly’s career innings pitched leader, now at 716 2/3. She’s also one of the top batters for Cal Poly (6-3), going 7 for 13 with six RBIs last weekend.
Other central San Joaquin Valley players coming home this weekend are Cal Poly’s Crimson Kaiser (Redwood High) and Makenna Young (Hanford West); UC Davis’ Megan Salazar (Buchanan) and Alex Sotomayor (Delano); and Idaho State’s Genesis Zamora (Immanuel).
