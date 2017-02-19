Bulldogs roll Oregon for 2-0 start in baseball

Fresno State enjoyed a slow, then fast start to its baseball season.
After waiting a day because of bad weather, the Bulldogs beat Oregon 9-1 in Saturday’s opener and rallied for an 8-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader at Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.
The teams played through light rain all afternoon on Sunday. Game 2 was in progress at press time.
The four-game series is scheduled to continue at 6:05 p.m. Monday, with the Bulldogs wearing special replica uniforms from the 1920s-era Fresno Athletic Club while recognizing baseball and football legend Satoshi “Fibber” Hirayama. Plan B in the event of a rainout is to move the game to the same time on Tuesday.
Fresno State’s Opening Day starter, Ricky Tyler Thomas (1-0), recovered from a rough first inning to lead the Bulldogs to their ninth consecutive season-opening win.
The junior left-hander is one of the nation’s top college pitching prospects, which was evident with nearly three dozen scouts huddled behind the plate Saturday night. Thomas drilled the leadoff hitter with an 87-mph pitch to the helmet. Three batters later, the bases were loaded, but Thomas bounced back with consecutive swinging strikeouts and marched into the dugout jacked up with energy.
“It definitely increased the intensity and increased the focus,” Thomas said. “I just kept breathing out there, taking little breaths, and I was good to go.”
He retired the next 11 batters before giving up a solo home run in the fifth to Daniel Patzlaff.
Thomas went six innings, striking out nine, including five straight in the third and fourth. He gave up two hits and the run while throwing 98 pitches, 62 for strikes. Fresno City College transfer J.J. Santa Cruz (Liberty-Madera Ranchos High) sealed the win with three shutout innings in relief.
“It’s what we were hoping for,” coach Mike Batesole said after Saturday’s win. “ Ricky was a little geeked up, of course. Who wouldn’t be? But he got it under control just in time, and what I really liked is as soon as he hit that groove, he didn’t walk anybody, and Santa Cruz came in and did the same.”
Junior right fielder Aaron Arruda got the Bulldogs’ first hit, a leadoff double to center, then scored the first run on Jesse Medrano’s line-drive single up the middle in a five-run second inning. The Bulldogs added three runs in the eighth on back-to-back homers from Austin Guibor and Arruda.
In Sunday’s Game 1, Fresno State’s bats stayed hot to score seven unanswered runs. The Ducks committed six errors, a modern-era school record.
Slade Heggen’s three-run homer in the third inning gave Oregon a 3-1 lead. Scott Silva got the comeback rolling with an RBI single in the third, and Guibor followed with a two-run, go-ahead single.
In the seventh, Silva and Guibor got the offense going again. Silva ignited a four-run inning with an RBI double down the right-field line and Guibor, Arruda and Medrano followed with one-run singles. The foursome finished with at least two hits apiece in Game 1 and combined to drive in 12 of the Bulldogs’ 17 runs in their first two games.
Rickey Ramirez earned the win for Fresno State in Game 1, giving up three earned runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked three.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
Opening weekend
FRESNO STATE VS. OREGON
- Schedule: 6:05 p.m. Monday at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium
- Radio: KFIG (940 AM)
- Night to remember: On Monday, the Bulldogs will honor Fresno’s unique role in Japanese-American baseball history by wearing replica jerseys of the 1920s-era Fresno Athletic Club and recognizing Fresno State baseball and football legend Satoshi “Fibber” Hirayama, who turns 87 on Friday. General admission tickets are $5.
- Results: Fresno State beat Oregon 9-1 Saturday night and 8-3 in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader.
