Bulldogs shake off jitters in season-opening baseball victory

It wasn’t the ideal beginning to opening day for the Fresno State baseball team or starting pitcher Ricky Tyler Thomas at Bob Bennett Stadium.
But the junior southpaw and the Bulldogs (1-0) quickly cast aside the first-day jitters en route to a 9-1 win against Oregon on Saturday night for the program’s ninth consecutive season-opening victory.
Thomas drilled his first batter with an 87-mph pitch to the helmet. Three batters later the bases were loaded, but Thomas recovered with consecutive swinging strikeouts to march into dugout jacked with energy.
“It definitely increased the intensity and increased the focus,” Thomas said. “I just kept breathing out there, taking little breaths and I was good to go.”
It set a trend as he retired the next 11 batters he faced – 13 in a row since the end of first – before giving up a solo home run in the top of the fifth to Daniel Patzlaff for Oregon’s only run of the game. Thomas (1-0) lasted six innings, finishing with nine strikeouts, two hits and one earned run on 98 pitches, 62 of which were strikes.
The Bulldogs’ offense provided a sizable cushion in the second, tagging Ducks starter David Peterson for seven hits and five runs. Peterson (0-1) got the loss, giving up five runs, all earned, and eight hits in four innings.
Junior right fielder Aaron Arruda got the Bulldogs first hit of the season on a leadoff double to center, and then scored the team’s first run on Jesse Medrano’s line-drive single up the middle. Fresno State then worked through the Ducks bullpen, getting seven hits off four relievers in the final four innings.
I like how offensively we got some key two-strike hits, had three opposite-field doubles and one opposite-field home run. That’s what it takes to win, especially in (series openers). If you can’t hit with two strikes and hit to the opposite field, you’re not going to win because that’s their best pitcher.
Fresno State coach Mike Batesole
The Bulldogs pulled away in the eighth on Austin Guibor’s two-run homer which was immediately followed by Arruda’s solo shot to center make it a 9-1 lead. Arruda was one of five Bulldogs with two hits against the Ducks (0-1).
Madera native and Fresno City College transfer J.J. Santa Cruz (Liberty High) sealed the victory with three shutout innings in relief in his Bulldogs debut. He struck out three and allowed two hits.
“It’s what we were hoping for,” Batesole said. “I mean Ricky was a little geeked up of course, who wouldn’t be? But he got it under control just in time and what I really liked is as soon as he hit that groove he didn’t walk anybody and Santa Cruz came in and did the same. I thought we did a good job, offensively, but it was Ricky and Santa Cruz who did it for us.”
