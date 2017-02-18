Eight-run lead blown, Fresno State still emerges with softball win

First there was the euphoria of a 9-1 lead, then the angst of surrendering a 9-spot in the fifth. Momentum was regained in the bottom of the sixth, only to be re-surrendered in the seventh – and on Fresno State went into extra innings Saturday in Mexico.
But the roller-coaster ride turned out just fine for the Bulldogs. Thanks to a couple of eighth-inning gifts, Fresno State walked off as winners when sophomore Vanessa Hernandez delivered the game-winning single in a 12-11 victory over Cal State Fullerton at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
Fresno State (6-3) took a 2-2 record at the tournament into its final game against Texas Tech, with first pitch at 3 p.m. PST.
Drama didn’t figure to play out against the Titans. Not after the Bulldogs rolled a five-run second and scored four more in the third to erase Cal State Fullerton’s 1-0 first-inning lead.
Triples by freshmen Kindra Hackbarth in the second and Schuylar Broussard in the third drove in two and three runs, respectively.
But then came the top of the fifth and the full anger of the Titans’ bats. Even then, the Bulldogs had a chance to escape unharmed. After surrendering back-to-back singles to open the inning, Fresno State starter Savannah McHellon got the next two hitters with only a single run home.
From there, however, it went single, double, walk, double, single, single and the lead was cut to 9-7. Early-season ace Kamalani Dung took over in the circle, but a single and a double later and the Titans were in front.
In the sixth, it was Fresno State’s turn again. Four walks, the last drawn by Kierra Willis, forced in the tying run and Hernandez followed with a go-ahead sacrifice fly.
Dung gave it right back, walking a pair ahead of Alexis Gonzalez’s run-scoring single. But the sophomore right-hander held the Titans in the seventh and the heart of the Bulldogs’ order came through in the bottom of the eighth.
Lindsey Willmon was hit by a pitch and Willis walked before Hernandez singled to left to bring home Willmon.
One other final ugly number, in addition to 23 combined runs on 21 hits in a sport where the national leader a year ago posted a 0.76 ERA: the teams totaled 19 walks (11 surrendered by Titans pitchers).
▪ Dung, coming off a five-inning no-hitter of Florida Gulf Coast, improved to 5-1.
▪ Willis drew three walks, one of four Bulldogs with at least two.
▪ Cal State Fullerton (4-5) saw its three-game winning streak snapped.
▪ Titans sophomore outfielder Adele Leuma (Hanford West High) did not play. She has made one appearance as a pinch-runner this season.
Comments