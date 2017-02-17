Fresno State cancels Friday baseball game; opener vs. Oregon now Saturday night

Fresno State will wait another day to open the 2017 college baseball season, after rain forced postponement of Friday night’s scheduled game 1 of a four-game series with Oregon.
The Bulldogs and Ducks instead will open at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, make up the rainout with doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1:05 p.m. and cap the series as scheduled at 6:05 p.m. Monday at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.
Monday’s game includes Night to Remember ceremonies, honoring Fresno’s role in Japanese-American baseball history.
A ticket to Friday’s game will be honored for any other this weekend or a future contest by bringing it to the Bulldog Ticket Office, according to a university news release.
