Fresno State cancels Friday baseball game; opener vs. Oregon now Saturday night

1:58 California Medi-Cal chief: We still have Obamacare Pause

2:07 Fresno State baseball team begins practice ahead of 2017 opener

1:06 50th World Ag Expo gets off to a foggy start

2:01 Fresno City College food pantry helps the hungry

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man

0:47 Gunfire victim found in street near downtown Fresno

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants