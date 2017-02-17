Fresno State

February 17, 2017 1:42 PM

Fresno State cancels Friday baseball game; opener vs. Oregon now Saturday night

The Fresno Bee

Fresno State will wait another day to open the 2017 college baseball season, after rain forced postponement of Friday night’s scheduled game 1 of a four-game series with Oregon.

The Bulldogs and Ducks instead will open at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, make up the rainout with doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1:05 p.m. and cap the series as scheduled at 6:05 p.m. Monday at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.

Monday’s game includes Night to Remember ceremonies, honoring Fresno’s role in Japanese-American baseball history.

A ticket to Friday’s game will be honored for any other this weekend or a future contest by bringing it to the Bulldog Ticket Office, according to a university news release.

Related content

Fresno State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford

View more video

Sports Videos