Bulldogs fall in OT for second game in a row

It was last week’s collapse all over again.
For the second straight game, the Fresno State women’s basketball team lost its grip on a double-digit fourth-quarter lead then fell in overtime.
The Bulldogs lost 77-68 against San Jose State (9-16, 6-7) on Wednesday, potentially jeopardizing their chance at a first-round bye at the Mountain West Conference tournament in three weeks.
Fresno State (14-11, 7-7) sits sixth, a half-game back of Boise State (17-7, 7-6), which beat New Mexico (14-11, 9-5) on Wednesday. The Bulldogs face the third-place Lobos on Saturday in New Mexico. The top five teams at the end of the regular season will receive a first-round bye at the conference tournament.
The Bulldogs built an early lead against the Spartans, and led for 33:33 of regulation before it all vanished because of costly mistakes.
Fresno State point guard Candice White hit a 3-pointer for a 10-point lead with 8:24 to play in the fourth quarter, but that’s when it all came crashing down.
The Spartans’ defense locked down the Bulldogs, forcing five turnovers, including three shot-clock violations, to fuel a 17-7 turnaround and a 60-60 tie on Jasmine Smith’s layup with :44 remaining then held on to force the extra period.
San Jose State senior point guard Dezz Ramos sealed the upset at the free throw line where she made 7-for-10 down the stretch. Nine of her game-high 27 points came in overtime.
Fresno State opened strong behind junior center Bego Faz Davalos, who scored eight of the team’s first 13 points. She shot 8 for 10 from the field and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
She was one of four Bulldogs to score in double figures, joined by White (17), Emilie Volk (14) and Tory Jacobs (12).
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT NEW MEXICO
- Saturday: 1 p.m. at WisePies Arena
- Records: Bulldogs 14-11, 7-7; Lobos 14-11, 9-5 (lost 64-62 against Boise State on Wednesday)
- Series/last meeting: Tied 10-10. Lobos won 80-54 on Dec. 29, 2016 in Fresno.
- Webcast: Mountain West Network (themw.com)
