Fresno State softball player earns MW honor; team rises in poll

Fresno State junior transfer Savannah McHellon make a big first impression among her first-year teammates and new conference.
McHellon was named the first Mountain West Conference Player of the Week for 2017 on Tuesday after an 8-for-13 effort in the Bulldogs’ 4-1 run at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz.
A second-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American at Northwest Florida State as a sophomore, McHellon’s opening weekend with Fresno State also saw her hit two home runs, drive in eight and score six times. She had at least one hit in all five games, with a .706 on-base percentage and 1.154 slugging percentage.
In the circle, backing up early ace Kamalani Dung, McHellon went 1-1 in three games (two starts), with a 3.00 ERA.
Fresno State will be in Mexico this week, facing Mississippi State, Florida Gulf Coast, Cal State Fullerton and Texas Tech at the Feb. 16-19 Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
Pitcher of the Week honors in the conference went to New Mexico senior right-hander Tess McPherson, who was 3-0 without allowing an earned run as the Lobos went 4-1 in Tempe.
Bulldogs climb in national poll – Fresno State moved up three spots to No. 21 in the first USA TODAY/National Fastpitch Coaches Association regular-season rankings. Florida, tied for fourth in the preseason poll, is the new No. 1 after a 5-0 start. Oklahoma (2-2) fell from first to fourth.
MOUNTAIN WEST GLANCE
Conf.
Overall
W-L
PCT
W-L
PCT
Fresno State
0-0
.000
4-1
.800
New Mexico
0-0
.000
4-1
.800
Utah State
0-0
.000
4-1
.800
Nevada
0-0
.000
3-2
.600
UNLV
0-0
.000
3-2
.600
San Jose State
0-0
.000
3-3
.500
Colorado State
0-0
.000
2-3
.400
San Diego State
0-0
.000
2-3
.400
Boise State
0-0
.000
1-2
.333
Thursday
Campbell/Cartier Classic in San Diego
Washington vs. San Diego State, 6 p.m.
DeMarini Desert Classic in Las Vegas
Northern Iowa vs. UNLV, 6:45 p.m.
Puerto Vallarta Challenge in Mexico
Mississippi State vs. Fresno State, 8 a.m.
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Fresno State, 11 a.m.
Friday
Cartier Classic
Rutgers vs. San Diego State, 4:30 p.m.
Ohio vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m.
DeMarini Desert Classic
Hawaii vs. San Jose State, 10 a.m.
Weber State vs. Boise State, 10 a.m.
BYU vs. Nevada, 12:15 p.m.
Idaho State vs. Colorado State, 12:15 p.m.
Memphis vs. Boise State, 12:15 p.m.
Southern Utah vs. San Jose State, 12:15 p.m.
Memphis vs. Utah State, 2:30 p.m.
Northern Iowa vs. Colorado State, 2:30 p.m.
Weber State vs. UNLV, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Utah vs. Utah State, 4:45 p.m.
UTEP vs. UNLV, 4:45 p.m.
UTEP vs. Nevada, 7 p.m.
Puerto Vallarta Challenge
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M Invitational in College Station
Stephen F. Austin vs. New Mexico, 8 a.m.
Missouri State vs. New Mexico, 10:15 a.m.
