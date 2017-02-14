Fresno State

February 14, 2017 10:32 AM

Fresno State softball player earns MW honor; team rises in poll

The Fresno Bee

Fresno State junior transfer Savannah McHellon make a big first impression among her first-year teammates and new conference.

McHellon was named the first Mountain West Conference Player of the Week for 2017 on Tuesday after an 8-for-13 effort in the Bulldogs’ 4-1 run at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz.

A second-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American at Northwest Florida State as a sophomore, McHellon’s opening weekend with Fresno State also saw her hit two home runs, drive in eight and score six times. She had at least one hit in all five games, with a .706 on-base percentage and 1.154 slugging percentage.

In the circle, backing up early ace Kamalani Dung, McHellon went 1-1 in three games (two starts), with a 3.00 ERA.

Fresno State will be in Mexico this week, facing Mississippi State, Florida Gulf Coast, Cal State Fullerton and Texas Tech at the Feb. 16-19 Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

Pitcher of the Week honors in the conference went to New Mexico senior right-hander Tess McPherson, who was 3-0 without allowing an earned run as the Lobos went 4-1 in Tempe.

Bulldogs climb in national poll – Fresno State moved up three spots to No. 21 in the first USA TODAY/National Fastpitch Coaches Association regular-season rankings. Florida, tied for fourth in the preseason poll, is the new No. 1 after a 5-0 start. Oklahoma (2-2) fell from first to fourth.

MOUNTAIN WEST GLANCE

Conf.

Overall

W-L

PCT

W-L

PCT

Fresno State

0-0

.000

4-1

.800

New Mexico

0-0

.000

4-1

.800

Utah State

0-0

.000

4-1

.800

Nevada

0-0

.000

3-2

.600

UNLV

0-0

.000

3-2

.600

San Jose State

0-0

.000

3-3

.500

Colorado State

0-0

.000

2-3

.400

San Diego State

0-0

.000

2-3

.400

Boise State

0-0

.000

1-2

.333

Thursday

Campbell/Cartier Classic in San Diego

Washington vs. San Diego State, 6 p.m.

DeMarini Desert Classic in Las Vegas

Northern Iowa vs. UNLV, 6:45 p.m.

Puerto Vallarta Challenge in Mexico

Mississippi State vs. Fresno State, 8 a.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Fresno State, 11 a.m.

Friday

Cartier Classic

Rutgers vs. San Diego State, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m.

DeMarini Desert Classic

Hawaii vs. San Jose State, 10 a.m.

Weber State vs. Boise State, 10 a.m.

BYU vs. Nevada, 12:15 p.m.

Idaho State vs. Colorado State, 12:15 p.m.

Memphis vs. Boise State, 12:15 p.m.

Southern Utah vs. San Jose State, 12:15 p.m.

Memphis vs. Utah State, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa vs. Colorado State, 2:30 p.m.

Weber State vs. UNLV, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Utah vs. Utah State, 4:45 p.m.

UTEP vs. UNLV, 4:45 p.m.

UTEP vs. Nevada, 7 p.m.

Puerto Vallarta Challenge

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Invitational in College Station

Stephen F. Austin vs. New Mexico, 8 a.m.

Missouri State vs. New Mexico, 10:15 a.m.

Related content

Fresno State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford

View more video

Sports Videos