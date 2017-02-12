Fresno State women slide down into fifth in Mountain West

1:40 Rib-eye steak sandwiches a huge hit at World Ag Expo Pause

2:52 Parents speak for and against canceling play at Buchanan High

1:39 Singer Aaron Easley fires up Faith in the Valley forum

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:52 Supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood rally outside Fresno clinic

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

0:53 You can buy a car from C.J. Wilson now

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms