Bulldogs rally in fourth quarter to beat Wyoming

Just as it appeared the game was slipping away, the Fresno State women’s basketball team received a lifeline from its underclassmen in a come-from-behind victory against Wyoming at Save Mart Center on Wednesday.
Down by four, freshman Kristina Cavey hit a 3-pointer with 3:53 to go in the fourth quarter and sophomore Candice White followed with an and-1 layup for a six-point turnaround in just 37 seconds.
The Bulldogs (14-9, 7-5) then made their next six shots at the foul line to beat the Cowgirls 57-42 and extend their Mountain West Conference win streak to three.
“I felt like everybody that played really gave it their all,” head coach Jaime White said. “Kristina Cavey’s 3-pointer, even with her fumbling it on the catch, you knew it was going in. We know she can hit those shots and those are the kind of things that build confidence. We kept trying everything, and our girls stayed resilient.”
Before Cavey and White’s 3-point plays, the Bulldogs had given up four turnovers in less than four minutes, allowing the Cowgirls (17-6, 9-3) to keep a four-point lead they held since before halftime.
Fresno State, however, kept Wyoming close by limiting starting forward Liv Roberts to just eight points, snapping her 19-game streak of scoring in double figures.
The Cowgirls received a strong push from their bench, with 6-foot-1 forward Marta Gomez leading the way with 11 points in 28 minutes. Wyoming’s reserves had outscored Fresno State 22-0 before Cavey’s dagger and the Bulldogs’ only bench points of the night.
And once it fell, the Bulldogs knew they had the game in hand.
“(At that moment) I knew were were going to win. I really did,” said junior center Bego Faz Davalos, who finished with 14 points, five rebounds, four blocks and two steals. “It was the momentum that we had, I knew that if everything kept going right, we would keep that momentum.”
White led the Bulldogs with a game-high 16 points including 7 for 7 from the free-throw line.
“It wasn’t like we had one person doing well, Bego and Candice obviously did well, but we needed everybody – especially defensively,” Jaime White added. “We had a nice run towards the end, tightening up the defense and getting some rebounds, and overall, we had the will to win.”
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. COLORADO STATE
- Saturday: 2 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 14-9, 7-5 Mountain West; Rams 18-6, 10-2 (lost 55-48 to Utah State on Wednesday).
- Series/last meeting: Rams leads 13-7. Colorado State won 73-56 on Jan. 18, 2017 in Fort Collins.
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themw.com)/KFPT AM (790)
- Pink game: Free admission will be given to all fans wearing pink for breast cancer awareness. The Bulldogs will also be wearing their special pink uniforms.
