New Mexico, Fresno State forecast as close 1-2 in MW baseball race

New Mexico is the favorite but Fresno State is right behind in the view of Mountain West Conference coaches headed into the 2017 college baseball season.
While the Lobos topped the coaches’ poll released Wednesday, they had four first-place votes and 34 total points compared to the Bulldogs’ 33 points and three firsts.
Fresno State, which opens the season with the first of a four-game series versus Oregon on Feb. 17 at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium, landed a pair of players on the preseason all-conference team in junior first baseman Aaron Arruda (.320/.406/.567 in 2016) and junior left-hander Ricky Tyler Thomas 9-4, 2.16 ERA, 108K, 104 IP).
The Bulldogs of coach Mike Batesole return 15 letterwinners in all from a 2016 club that went 36-22 overall and earned the Mountain West Tournament top seed with a 21-9 conference record. New Mexico (39-23, 20-10) won the tournament and the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth.
Air Force led the way with four preseason all-conference selections while New Mexico had three.
MOUNTAIN WEST COACHES POLL
A look at how the Mountain West Conference’s seven baseball coaches view the league race heading into the 2017 season, with rank, team, first-place votes in parentheses and total points.
- 1. New Mexico (4) 34
- 2. Fresno State (3) 33
- 3. Nevada 23
- 4. San Diego State 21
- 5. Air Force 15
- 5. UNLV 15
- 7. San Jose State 6
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
- Adam Groesbeck, Sr., OF, Air Force
- Bradley Haslam, Sr., 3B/DH. Air Force
- Tyler Jones, Sr., OF, Air Force
- Nic Ready, So., DH/3B, Air Force
- Aaron Arruda, Jr., 1B, Fresno State
- Ricky Tyler Thomas, Jr., LHP Fresno State
- Justin Bridgman, Sr., SS, Nevada
- Trevor Charpie, Sr., RHP, Nevada
- Luis Gonzalez, Jr., OF, New Mexico
- Carl Stajduhar, Jr., 3B, New Mexico
- Tyler Stevens, Jr., RHP, New Mexico
- Dominic Purpura, Sr., LHP, San Diego State
- Kyle Isbel, So., OF, UNLV
FRESNO STATE SCHEDULE
FEBRUARY
17 vs. Oregon, 6:05 p.m.
18 vs. Oregon, 6:05 p.m.
19 vs. Oregon, 1:05 p.m.
20 vs. Oregon, 6:05 p.m.
24 vs. UC Riverside, 6:05 p.m.
25 vs. UC Riverside, 2:05 p.m.
26 vs UC Riverside, 1:05 p.m.
28 vs. Pacific, 6:05 p.m.
MARCH
3 vs. Nevada*, 6:05 p.m.
4 vs. Nevada*, 6:05 p.m.
5 vs. Nevada*, 1:05 p.m.
7 at Pepperdine, 2 p.m.
10 vs. Eastern Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
11 vs. Eastern Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
12 vs. Eastern Michigan, 1:05 p.m.
15 at San Francisco, 3 p.m.
17 at Air Force*, 2 p.m.
18 at Air Force*, Noon
19 at Air Force*, Noon
22 vs. Pepperdine, 6:05 p.m.
24 vs. San Diego State*, 6:05 p.m.
25 vs. San Diego State*, 6:05 p.m.
26 vs. San Diego State*, 1:05 p.m.
28 vs. Cal Poly, 6:05 p.m.
31 at New Mexico*, 5:30 p.m.
APRIL
1 at New Mexico*, 1 p.m.
2 at New Mexico*, Noon
5 at Sacramento State, 6 p.m.
7 at Michigan State, Noon
8 at Michigan State, 10 a.m.
9 at Michigan State, 10 a.m.
11 vs. San Francisco, 6:05 p.m.
13 vs. Air Force*, 6:05 p.m.
14 vs. Air Force*, 6:05 p.m.
15 vs. Air Force*, 2:05 p.m.
19 at Pacific, 6 p.m.
21 at Nevada*, 6 p.m.
22 at Nevada*, 6 p.m.
23 at Nevada*, 1 p.m.
25 at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
28 vs. San Jose State*, 6:05 p.m.
29 vs. San Jose State*, 1:05 p.m.
30 vs. San Jose State*, 3 p.m.
MAY
3 at UC Riverside, 3 p.m.
5 at UNLV*, 6:05 p.m.
6 at UNLV*, 2:05 p.m.
7 at UNLV*, 1:05 p.m.
9 vs. Sacramento State, 6:05 p.m.
12 vs. New Mexico*, 6:05 p.m.
13 vs. New Mexico*, 6:05 p.m.
14 vs. New Mexico*, 1:05 p.m.
18 at San Diego State*, 6 p.m.
19 at San Diego State*, 6 p.m.
20 at San Diego State*, 1 p.m.
22 vs. Gonzaga, 6:05 p.m.
*Mountain West Conference game
