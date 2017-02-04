Bulldogs women score road win at San Diego State

Bego Faz Davalos and Kendra Martin partnered to give Fresno State the start it needed Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
The Bulldogs continued their climb back up the Mountain West women’s basketball standings with a 59-51 win over San Diego State at Viejas Arena.
Faz Davalos attacked the Aztecs inside and Martin outflanked them from the perimeter, combining to score 17 points as the Bulldogs took a 22-17 first-quarter lead.
I feel really good about how we played both games actually (Air Force and San Diego State), and going into two home games always gives you an extra push and some confidence.
Fresno State coach Jaime White on winning 3 of 4 including two in a row on the road
Collecting a double-double in the first half (12 points, 11 rebounds), Faz Davalos – a junior center from Mexico – helped keep Fresno State (13-9, 6-5) up five at halftime.
“We knew we needed a fast start to this game because we knew we needed to play 40 minutes to get the win,” Faz Davalos said. “We had great momentum, and even when things weren’t going our way, we communicated and stayed motivated.
30 points in the paint for Fresno State in its win at San Diego State
“This win feels really good but we know we still have more work to do.”
San Diego State (8-13, 3-7) hit 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two from Khalia Lark. However, the Bulldogs tightened their zone and the Aztecs made just three more triples in finishing 7 for 23 beyond the arc.
With Boise State and UNLV both losing, Fresno State is tied for fourth with the Rebels and has a chance to improve further with upcoming games against the top-half of the league (Wyoming on Feb. 8, Colorado State on Feb. 11, New Mexico on Feb. 18, Boise State on Feb. 28 and UNLV on March 3).
Faz Davalos had a game-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, five blocks, two steals and 19 rebounds for her 16th double-double of the season.
Martin finished with 12 points and Candice White 11 as the Bulldogs won their second straight on the road and for the third time in their past four games overall.
McKynzie Fort’s 14 led the Aztecs, who were outrebounded 42-29 and have lost four in a row.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. WYOMING
- Wednesday: 7 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 13-9, 6-5 Mountain West; Cowgirls 17-5, 9-2 (beat Air Force 73-41 on Saturday).
- Series/last meeting: Fresno State leads 16-11. Wyoming won 70-48 on Jan. 4, 2017 in Laramie.
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themw.com)/KFPT AM (790)
Fresno State 59, San Diego State 51
Fresno State
22
12
11
14
—
59
San Diego State
17
12
10
12
—
51
Fresno State: Jacobs 6, Faz Davalos 23, White 11, Volk 4, Martin 12, Noyer 1, Kirvan 2. Totals: 24-55 (3-17). FT: 8-14.
San Diego State: Lark 8, Ellison 6, Fort 14, Fomez 3, Thorderson 6, Bostick 4, Greenhouse 3, Vanderdoes 7. Totals: 20-58 (7-23). FT: 4-9.
3-pointers: Fresno State 3 (Martin 2), San Diego State 7 (Lark 2, Ellison 2, Thorderson 2). Rebounds: Fresno State 42 (Faz Davalos 19), San Diego State 29 (Lark 5). Assists: Fresno State 8 (Jacobx 3, Vok 3), San Diego State 11 (Fort 3, Bostick 3). Fouls: Fresno State 7, San Diego State 14.
Comments