Down and out in first quarter, Fresno State women see rally fall short

Fresno State fell victim to its own lethargy Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs sputtered from the opening tip while Utah State didn’t wait, going on a 15-0 run in the first quarter en route to a 52-47 win in a Mountain West Conference women’s basketball game.
“Obviously we got off to a slow start again in the first quarter,” coach Jaime White said. “It’s something that has hurt us the last couple of games. We were able to come back in others, and tonight we're not as lucky I guess,”
The Bulldogs (11-9, 4-5) trimmed the deficit to as low as four in the second quarter, but the Aggies held an advantage into halftime. Fresno State headed to the locker room trailing for the 10th time in its past 11 games.
Fresno State is 4-6 in those 10 games.
We shot 40 percent for the game, but were 25 percent in the fourth quarter. We needed that fourth quarter to finish the game.
Fresno State coach Jaime White
“We need to play hard the entire game. That’s what I think,” junior center Bego Faz Davalos said. “We need to play hard and we need to go all the way to win the game. Of course we’re going to have mistakes. We’re humans. It’s OK. But we need to keep it up and come back every time we make those mistakes.”
Faz Davalos – en route to breaking the school single-season record for double-doubles – tried to ignite a comeback in the third quarter, scoring nine of her team’s 11 points as Fresno State pulled within 36-34.
But the Aggies (10-10, 3-6) never let the Bulldogs finish the comeback, with Shannon Dufficy and Rachel Brewster sparking the offense.
It is Utah State’s first conference road win this season and its first victory in 17 games against the Bulldogs, who were a perfect 10-0 against the Aggies at the Save Mart Center before Saturday.
Brewster hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter – her fourth of the game – and Dufficy scored eight of her 17 points down the stretch. Defensively, the Aggies forced the Bulldogs into 15 turnovers on the day and cashed them in for 19 points.
Candice White led Fresno State with 19 points. Faz Davalos had 13 points and 11 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season (breaking her own mark from 2015-16) and No. 31 in her career.
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. AIR FORCE
- Wednesday: 6 p.m. at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Records: Bulldogs 11-9, 4-5 Mountain West; Falcons 3-15, 1-7
- Series/last meeting: Fresno State leads 10-0. Bulldogs won 63-40 on Jan. 11 in Fresno.
- Webcast: Mountain West Network (themw.com)
Utah State 52, Fresno State 47
Utah State
18
19
8
16
—
52
Fresno State
11
12
11
13
—
47
Utah State (10-10, 3-6): West 7, Dufficy 17, Brewster 19, Mason 4, Geer 3, Moore 2. Totals: 20-54 (7-16). FT: 5-6.
Fresno State (11-9, 4-5): Jacobs 6, Faz Davalos 13, White 19, Volk 2, Martin 2, Cavey 5. Totals: 18-44 (3-13). FT: 8-11.
3-pointers: Utah State 7 (Brewster 4), Fresno State 3 (White 2). Rebounds: Utah tate 33 (Dufficy 6), Fresno Stae 28 (Faz Davalos 11). Assists: Utah State 8 (West 4), Fresno State 7 (Jacobs 2, Volk 2). Fouls: Utah State 15, Fresno State 12.
