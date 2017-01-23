Fresno State AD Bartko to Red Wave: Supporting Fresno State football through season tickets makes a difference

Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko is asking for support of the Bulldogs football team.
The third-year AD discussed a variety of topics in a letter to the Red Wave delivered Monday, most notably the importance of purchasing Fresno State football tickets in an effort to support the entire athletic department.
Here is the full text of Bartko’s letter:
It is an exciting time for Fresno State Athletics as we are in the heart of our winter sports season and will quickly begin one of the busiest months of the year for our teams with February launching many of our spring sport seasons.
We are also approaching a defining moment in the lives of so many future Bulldogs and their families and friends, who have supported their athletic and academic journeys every step of the way.
February 1st is National Letter of Intent Signing Day. I am very proud of all student-athletes for their dedication to excellence in their sport and in the classroom.
I also commend all of our coaches and staff for their hard work and commitment to our University.
The Bulldog Stadium renovation project remains on schedule and a rendering of the future of Bulldog Stadium is be available soon.
Our Bulldog Stadium renovation project is on schedule and continues to move forward. We have been engaging in conversations regarding stadium naming rights and we have a meeting on Tuesday with our design firm AECOM. I will share the new renderings for the future of Bulldog Stadium soon.
The San Joaquin Valley is a special place. We take great pride in community and Fresno State.
Today, we will begin our Football Season Ticket Renewal drive and I want to personally invite you to Bulldog Stadium this fall. Football ticket sales and Bulldog Scholarship Fund donations are the heart and soul of all 21 of our sport programs.
Our new head coach Jeff Tedford and his staff have been scouring the Valley for “Dog Wired Dudes.” They are passionate and understand our expectations for Bulldog Football, which is to win championships and do so the right way on and off the field.
Here is a list of the teams, who will play us in Bulldog Stadium this year:
Boise State
BYU (Nov. 4th)
Incarnate Word (Sept. 2nd)
Nevada
New Mexico
UNLV
Bulldog Football is an important part of our Valley. Every one of us can make a difference.
Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko
The time is now to get your football tickets. We have great ticket prices for you and your entire family and friends to be a part of history. If every fan bought one more season ticket or found another Bulldog fan to do the same, Bulldog Stadium would be sold out.
The time is now to get your football tickets. We have great ticket prices for you and your entire family and friends to be a part of history. If every fan bought one more season ticket or found another Bulldog fan to do the same, Bulldog Stadium would be sold out.
Please call our Bulldog Foundation staff at 559-278-7160 today to support our Fresno State student-athletes and find your seat in Bulldog Stadium.
As I said when I was hired, we need to dominate this conference. We need to not be scared of anybody and let’s take it head on with every one of our programs. That needs to be the goal.
You are critical to our success and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you do for our teams.
Go ‘Dogs!
Sincerely,
Jim
Fresno State football
KEY DATES
- National Signing Day: Feb. 1
- Spring practice begins: March 27
- Spring Game: April 29
- 2017 season opener: Sept. 2 vs. Incarnate Word
